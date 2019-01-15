Formula 1 2019: F1 race start times revealed

The start times of the 21 races comprising the 2019 Formula 1 calendar have been revealed.

The schedule follows the same pattern as 2018's layout, with every race beginning at ten past the hour in order to suit television audiences.

Sky Sports F1 will be the exclusive home of all live F1 in 2019, with live coverage of every race, qualifying and practice session. 20 races will be broadcast exclusively live, alongside shared live coverage of the British GP.

Compared to the 2018 calendar, the only race start time change is for the French GP which will begin this year at 2.10pm UK time, putting it in line with the other Europe-based events, after being pushed back an hour last summer to avoid a direct clash with the football World Cup.

The British GP on July 14 will keep its 2.10pm time slot.

The season-opening Australian GP on March 17 will start at 6.10am UK time.

Formula 1 2019 race start times - UK time Race Date Start time Australian GP March 17 6.10am Bahrain GP March 31 4.10pm Chinese GP April 14 7.10am Azerbaijan GP April 28 1.10pm Spanish GP May 12 2.10pm Monaco GP May 26 2.10pm Canadian GP June 9 7.10pm French GP June 23 2.10pm Austrian GP June 30 2.10pm British GP July 14 2.10pm German GP July 28 2.10pm Hungarian GP August 4 2.10pm Belgian GP September 1 2.10pm Italian GP September 8 2.10pm Singapore GP September 22 1.10pm Russian GP September 29 12.10pm Japanese GP October 13 6.10am Mexican GP October 27 7.10pm United States GP November 3 7.10pm Brazilian GP November 17 5.10pm Abu Dhabi GP December 1 1.10pm

Why did the start times change?

F1's new owners, Liberty Media, believe moving the start-time of races to 10 minutes past the hour will improve the experience of TV viewers.

Announcing the change ahead of the 2018 season, F1 said: 'Some broadcasters usually go on air precisely on the hour, hence missing the tension and emotion that characterize the minutes before the start of each Grand Prix. Thanks to this change, television viewers will be brought closer to the teams and the drivers and fully enjoy the spectacle offered just before the red lights go out.'

Additionally, the hope is that the later starts in Europe and Brazil will increase TV audiences by making the sport more accommodating.

'Research has indicated that a wider TV audience is reachable later in the afternoons, especially in the summer months,' Liberty stated. 'Consequently, it has been decided to move the schedule of every session back by one hour across the whole weekend for each of the above-mentioned Grands Prix.'

