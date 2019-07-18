F1 calendar: Australian GP to stay in Melbourne until 2025

The Australian GP, F1's regular season-opener, will remain on the calendar at Melbourne's Albert Park until at least the end of 2025.

Formula 1 confirmed a two-year contract extension on Thursday for the venue that has hosted a Grand Prix since 1996 - and the first race of the year in all but two seasons since.

"Today's announcement follows on from last week's, relating to the British Grand Prix and is proof that more and more promoters are sharing our long-term vision for the future of Formula 1," said F1 chairman Chase Carey.

The British GP was handed a new five-year deal ahead of last weekend's Silverstone race.

Australia has hosted an F1 race since 1985, with Adelaide appearing on the calendar before Melbourne.

Albert Park attracts large crowds in the heart of the Victorian state capital, and will kick off the 2020 campaign on March 15.

"The decision to extend the current relationship for a further two years stems from the fact this event has proved to be a resounding success for the capital of Victoria, for Australia and indeed around the world, proving immensely popular with fans and those who work in Formula 1," added Carey.

"Working along with our partner, the Australian Grand Prix Corporation, we plan to make the Australian Grand Prix even more exciting and spectacular, as a sporting event and as a form of entertainment."

F1 is celebrating its 70th anniversary next year, but the rest of the calendar has yet to be published.

