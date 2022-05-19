Spanish GP: F1 debuts for Juri Vips and Nyck de Vries in Barcelona practice as teams offer big chances
Juri Vips will get behind the wheel of Sergio Perez's Red Bull while Nyck de Vries, the Formula E champion, is filling in for Alex Albon at Williams in Spanish GP first practice; Watch Spanish GP weekend all live on Sky Sports F1
By Matt Morlidge in Barcelona
Last Updated: 19/05/22 1:39pm
Red Bull starlet Juri Vips and Formula E champion Nyck de Vries will both make their F1 debuts at this weekend's Spanish GP, with teams using the sport's 'young driver' rule to offer chances in Barcelona.
Vips, who is currently eighth in the Formula 2 championship and has been highly-rated through the Red Bull junior programme, will have his first run in an official F1 session on Friday as he fills in for Sergio Perez in Practice One.
De Vries, meanwhile, has been called up by Williams to drive Alex Albon's car in the opening session.
De Vries, who is a Mercedes reserve driver, has impressive motorsport pedigree with an F2 (2019) and Formula E (2021) title under his belt, although the 27-year-old still satisfies F1's rules on young drivers taking part in practice sessions due to him being a rookie.
A new addition to the regulations this year is that teams must use rookie drivers on at least two occasions during first practice.
Vips is an Estonian driver who has tested the Red Bull before, most recently at the post-season Abu Dhabi test, although he now gets his first chance to compare himself to other drivers in an official session and impress a team who are famous for giving youth a chance.
De Vries, although still competing in Formula E, will also be keen to impress and he has been mooted as a potential option for Williams should Nicholas Latifi depart.
Joining Vips and De Vries in filling in in practice this weekend is Robert Kubica for Alfa Romeo, who will be behind the wheel of Zhou Guanyu's car. In contrast to the aforementioned pair, Kubica has plenty of F1 experience with 99 starts and one race win, while he was most recently on the grid full-time with Williams in 2019 after an incredible recovery from a rally accident.
Kubica is Alfa's official reserve driver and drove the car at pre-season testing in Barcelona.
Sky Sports F1's full Spanish GP live schedule
Friday, May 20
8.30am: Formula 3 Practice
9.30am: F1 Drivers' Press Conference
10.35am: Formula 2 Practice
12.30pm: Spanish GP Practice One (Session starts at 1pm)
2.25pm: Formula 3 qualifying
3.45pm: Spanish GP Practice Two (Session starts at 4pm)
5.25pm: Formula 2 qualifying
6.15pm: W Series Qualifying
7pm: The F1 Show
Saturday, May 21
9.55am: Formula 3 sprint race
11.45am: Spanish GP Practice Three (Session starts at 12pm)
1.20pm: W Series Race
2.25pm: Spanish GP Qualifying Build-Up
3pm: SPANISH GRAND PRIX QUALIFYING
4.35pm: Formula 2 sprint race
5.35pm: Ted's Qualifying Notebook
Sunday, May 22
9am: Formula 3 feature race
10.35am: Formula 2 feature race
12.30pm: Grand Prix Sunday: Spain
2pm: THE SPANISH GRAND PRIX
4pm: Chequered Flag: Spain
5pm: Ted's Notebook
6pm: Spanish GP Highlights