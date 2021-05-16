McLaren reveal retro blue and orange Gulf Oil legendary livery for F1 car at Monaco Grand Prix

0:28 Check out the one-off look for McLaren at this year's Monaco GP from Thursday as they bring one of motorsport's most legendary colour schemes to F1. Check out the one-off look for McLaren at this year's Monaco GP from Thursday as they bring one of motorsport's most legendary colour schemes to F1.

McLaren will race in the retro blue and orange motorsport colours of Gulf Oil at next week's showpiece Monaco GP.

In a one-off change from its usual papaya colours for the return of F1's most famous event after a year's absence from the calendar, the MCL35M will be decked out in a reworked version of one of motorsport's most iconic and legendary liveries in the Principality.

The Gulf Oil company returned to the team as a strategic partner in July 2020, having first been associated with the Bruce McLaren-founded outfit in the 1960s.

The Gulf livery was famously raced by Ford and Porsche in sportscars, with the latter's 917 also the car that Steve McQueen drove in the 1971 film Le Mans. McLaren ran the iconic colours on the way to finishing second at Le Mans in 1997, but Monaco will be the first time the scheme has been used by anyone in F1.

McLaren's drivers Lando Norris and Daniel Ricciardo will wear the colours on their race suits, while they will also sport retro designs on their crash helmets which will be raffled for McLaren's mental health charity partner, Mind.

"This will be McLaren's homage to Gulf's celebrated race car design," said McLaren chief executive Zak Brown, whose team will also be kitted out in the special look.

"We're enormous fans of brave and bold design, and the striking Gulf blue is among the most loved liveries in racing, a celebrated piece of culture which transcends the world of motorsport.

"Design has always been important to McLaren - you see this in everything we do from our return to papaya to our stunning headquarters, the McLaren Technology Centre. We're excited to exhibit this as a team and celebrate our proud association with Gulf in Monaco."

The new-look car will be seen for the first time on track when opening practice - which always takes place a day earlier than normal in Monaco - begins at 10.30am on Thursday.

The whole weekend is live only on Sky Sports F1, with next Sunday's race starting at 2pm.

The special edition McLaren MCL35M for Monaco!



