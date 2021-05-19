Monaco GP: Watch live free stream of The F1 Show and hear from the drivers on media day
Free to view in the UK and Ireland below: The F1 Show live with the Sky Sports F1 team from the Monaco GP with an hour-long preview to Formula 1's showpiece event this weekend
Last Updated: 19/05/21 4:39pm
Let the world-famous Monaco Grand Prix begin!
Watch a live stream from Wednesday in the paddock from 5-6pm as F1 returns to the Principality for the first time since 2019 for one of the most legendary sporting events in the world.
Hear from the drivers on media day and catch up with the latest news from around the sport since the last race.
Join Natalie Pinkham and guests live in The F1 Show from 5pm in the free stream above (UK and Ireland only).
Subscribe to Sky F1's YouTube channel!
Watch free-to-view race highlights, driver interviews, and the best features and content from Sky Sports F1.
Sky Sports F1's Monaco GP schedule
Wednesday
5pm: The F1 Show (simulcast for free on Sky F1 YouTube)
6pm: Drivers' Press Conference
Thursday
8.40am: F2 Practice
10am: Monaco GP Practice One (Session starts at 10.30am)
12.15pm: F2 Qualifying
1.45pm: Monaco GP Practice Two (Session starts at 2pm)
Friday
10.40am: F2 Sprint Race One
Saturday
7.10am: F2 Sprint Race Two
10.45am: Monaco GP Practice Three (Session starts at 11am)
1pm: Monaco GP Qualifying build-up
2pm: Monaco GP Qualifying
4.05pm: F2 Feature Race
5.30pm: Ted's Qualifying Notebook
Sunday
12.30pm: Grand Prix Sunday
2pm: THE MONACO GRAND PRIX
4pm: Chequered Flag
5pm: Ted's Notebook
9.30pm: Monaco GP highlights