Monaco GP Qualifying: Charles Leclerc storms to pole, Sergio Perez and Carlos Sainz in last-lap collision

Charles Leclerc stormed to a home Monaco GP pole position for Ferrari after dominating qualifying, which ended in dramatic fashion as Carlos Sainz shunted into a spinning Sergio Perez on the very last lap.

Trying to match Leclerc's superb lap at the start of Q3, Perez went round at the Portier right-hander before Sainz, in the other Ferrari, then came round the corner and hit the stricken Red Bull.

The red flags essentially sealed Leclerc's pole, although such was the Monegasque's form it's unlikely he would have been beaten anyway.

An untouchable and unflappable Leclerc topped Q1 and Q2, was three-tenths faster than his rivals on the first laps of Q3 and was even improving on his final lap before the bizarre stoppage.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Yuki Tsunoda hits the barrier and gets a front left puncture that causes a red flag in qualifying for the Monaco Grand Prix. Yuki Tsunoda hits the barrier and gets a front left puncture that causes a red flag in qualifying for the Monaco Grand Prix.

Sainz is set to join his team-mate on the front row, although may face questions over his driving when hitting Perez, who finished third, as he did not seem to slow despite the yellow flags.

Max Verstappen struggled for pace throughout the all-important qualifying for F1's showpiece race and will line up fourth, ahead of Lando Norris, who beat both Mercedes.

George Russell seemed to extract the maximum of the W13 in sixth, outqualfiying team-mate Lewis Hamilton by two places and a notable 0.4s.

More to follow...