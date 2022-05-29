Monaco GP: Sergio Perez wins chaotic, delayed race after Charles Leclerc misery in wet-dry epic

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Mick Schumacher's car split in two in a high-speed crash at the swimming pool chicane, leading to a red flag at the Monaco Grand Prix Mick Schumacher's car split in two in a high-speed crash at the swimming pool chicane, leading to a red flag at the Monaco Grand Prix

Sergio Perez claimed an unlikely victory in an incredible Monaco Grand Prix, with home favourite Charles Leclerc only fourth as Red Bull outsmarted Ferrari after heavy rain led to chaos in the Principality.

The race was delayed by over an hour after the heavens opened shortly before the expected start time of 2pm but F1's blue-riband event was well worth the wait after that, with drama from the wet rolling start to a spectacular dry finish as Perez, on wearing tyres, held off Carlos Sainz.

Perez assumed control for his first Monaco win after Red Bull's Monte Carlo street smarts wrongfooted the bewildered Ferrari, with the Mexican undercutting the pole-sitting Leclerc when changing from wets to intermediates early on.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Red Bull respond to Ferarri with their own double pit stop and get Sergio Perez ahead of Carlos Sainz and Max Verstappen ahead of Charles Leclerc at the Monaco Grand Prix. Red Bull respond to Ferarri with their own double pit stop and get Sergio Perez ahead of Carlos Sainz and Max Verstappen ahead of Charles Leclerc at the Monaco Grand Prix.

There was then more agony for Leclerc when Ferrari double stacked Sainz, who hadn't stopped at all, and the Monegasque onto slicks. Ferrari initially told Leclerc to pit before telling him, too late, to "stay out".

After Red Bull responded, Sainz was second behind Perez, and Leclerc a furious fourth behind Max Verstappen.

That was where the top four, who were all evenly matched, would finish despite a bumper finish after a red flag following a scary Mick Schumacher crash - which the German thankfully emerged unharmed from as his Haas car split in two.

There was another rolling start, confusing given the drying conditions, but Perez held on from Sainz until the end of the final 65th lap, with the race concluding 12 laps earlier than scheduled due to the lengthy delay.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Heavy rain in Monte Carlo forces a red flag and a further delay to the Monaco Grand Prix. Heavy rain in Monte Carlo forces a red flag and a further delay to the Monaco Grand Prix.

Sainz, desperate for his first win and eager to take advantage of a bold wet-slick tyre strategy, eyed a few lunges on Perez, but the Red Bull driver has his first victory of the season.

Verstappen, meanwhile, has extended his lead in the championship to nine points over Leclerc.

"No words, no words. We cannot do that," said Leclerc on team radio after more heartbreak in Monaco.

George Russell was a well-earned fifth for Mercedes with Lewis Hamilton eighth, the seven-time world champion first frustrated behind the Alpine of Esteban Ocon - who earned a penalty for contact with Hamilton in the wet weather - and then of Fernando Alonso in the closing stages.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Lewis Hamilton and Esteban Ocon come together at Sainte Devote as the Mercedes driver tries to overtake. Lewis Hamilton and Esteban Ocon come together at Sainte Devote as the Mercedes driver tries to overtake.

Monaco GP: Race Result

1) Sergio Perez, Red Bull

2) Carlos Sainz, Ferrari

3) Max Verstappen, Red Bull

4) Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

5) George Russell, Mercedes

6) Lando Norris, McLaren (fastest lap)

7) Fernando Alonso, Alpine

8) Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes

9) Valtteri Bottas, Alfa Romeo

10) Sebastian Vettel, Aston Martin

How the Monaco mayhem unfolded

- Rain started falling around 20 minutes before lights out in Monaco. The race start procedure was delayed, presumably to give teams time to prepare for a wet race, before Race Control indicated the formation lap would start behind the Safety Car at 2.15pm.

- The Safety Car led them away at that time but conditions worsened and with visibility and grip poor, the race was red flagged after two formation laps.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Nicholas Latifi and Lance Stroll make contact with the barries under the safety car at the start of the Monaco Grand Prix. Nicholas Latifi and Lance Stroll make contact with the barries under the safety car at the start of the Monaco Grand Prix.

- Drivers were finally led out of the pit-lane by the Safety Car again at 3.05pm, although on that first lap both Nicholas Latifi and Lance Stroll nudged into the barriers.

- Pole-sitter Leclerc led the field away after the rolling start and built an early advantage, as all the top 10 held position before Sebastian Vettel boxed for intermediate tyres

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Charles Leclerc leads the drivers away from a rolling start in wet conditions at the Monaco Grand Prix. Charles Leclerc leads the drivers away from a rolling start in wet conditions at the Monaco Grand Prix.

- Perez was the first of the top four onto inters and immediately showed terrific pace, with Ferrari seemingly hoping to run Leclerc and Sainz from wets to inters

- Leclerc then pitted but the damage was done and Perez was ahead, while Verstappen wasn't far behind either

- Ferrari then pitted Sainz, who did stay out on wets, and called in Leclerc too, before then telling the home favourite to stay out, but too late. It was a double stack but Leclerc was forced to wait for Sainz's stop to complete, costing more time.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Sky F1's Anthony Davidson analyses Red Bull and Ferrari's pit stops which lost Charles Leclerc the Monaco Grand Prix. Sky F1's Anthony Davidson analyses Red Bull and Ferrari's pit stops which lost Charles Leclerc the Monaco Grand Prix.

- Red Bull responded immediately with their own double stack for Perez and Verstappen; Perez was now leading ahead of Sainz, with Verstappen third ahead of the furious Leclerc

- Schumacher had a huge crash at the swimming pool chicane on Lap 27, with his Haas splitting in two. A Safety Car was deployed, before the race was red-flagged on Lap 30

- There was another delay before the Safety Car led drivers out of the pits again at 4.15pm. The three-hour window meant the race had to finish at 5pm, making it a timed race rather than a 77-lap one

- Perez built a gap after another rolling start but with Red Bull on medium tyres and Ferrari on hards, the Mexican's tyres started degrading to give Sainz a chance

- But Perez held on for his first win of the season, and his first in Monaco.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Sergio Perez, Carlos Sainz and Max Verstappen react to crazy a Monaco Grand Prix! Sergio Perez, Carlos Sainz and Max Verstappen react to crazy a Monaco Grand Prix!

When's the next F1 race?

An epic Formula 1 2022 season continues with the Azerbaijan GP from the high-speed Baku street circuit on June 10-12. All the action will be live on Sky Sports F1 and the race - which often delivers chaos - is at 12pm on the Sunday.

More to follow.