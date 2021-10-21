United States GP: When to watch the F1 race, qualifying and practice live only on Sky Sports

It's time for the return of one of the biggest events of any Formula 1 season - the United States Grand Prix.

Back on the calendar after missing out in 2020 due to the pandemic, the Circuit of the Americas in Austin has established itself as one of the sport's showpiece events with the required razzmatazz to go with the racing around the undulating circuit in the Texan capital.

Indeed this weekend marks the first of three races in The Americas in the space of the next four weeks, meaning evening start times return for the key sessions for UK audiences on Sky Sports F1:

US GP Qualifying is at 10pm on Saturday, with extended build-up from 8.30pm

The US Grand Prix starts at 8pm on Sunday, with build-up under way at 6.30pm

Lewis Hamilton is the most successful driver in the history of the US GP with six victories, five of which have come at COTA, and needs another here if he is to wrestle back the championship lead from Red Bull's Max Verstappen.

Sky Sports F1 welcomes a US racing icon to the team in Austin, Danica Patrick, who joins a punditry line-up including Martin Brundle and Jenson Button.

Sky F1's live coverage from COTA begins on Thursday night with The F1 Show, while there's a special programme ahead of our usual qualifying build-up on Saturday evening looking at the engrossing title battle between Hamilton and Verstappen so far with six defining - and deciding - rounds to go this season.

Sky Sports F1's live United States GP schedule

Thursday

9pm: The F1 Show Live*

11pm: Drivers' Press Conference

Friday

5pm: Practice One Live (session starts 5.30pm)

8.45pm: Practice Two Live (session starts 9pm)

Saturday

6.45pm: Practice Three Live (session starts 7pm)

8.30pm: Special build-up show, Rivals: Hamilton vs Verstappen*

9pm: Qualifying build-up Live*

10pm: United States GP Qualifying Live*

Sunday

6.30pm: Grand Prix Sunday: USA Live*

8pm: THE UNITED STATES GRAND PRIX LIVE*

10pm: Chequered Flag: USA Live

11.30pm: United States GP Highlights