United States GP: Lewis Hamilton says 'unlucky' yellow flags denied him Sprint Qualifying pole in Austin

Lewis Hamilton says the "unlucky" timing of a yellow flag denied him Sprint qualifying pole at the United States Grand Prix.

Hamilton appeared to be well in the battle for pole when he set the fastest first sector of the final part of qualifying to be four tenths clear of Mercedes team-mate George Russell's at the stage of the lap.

However, he would lose a load of time in the second sector as he made an error at Turn 12 after having his braking point altered by yellow flags waved to warn him of Williams' Franco Colapinto having gone off track ahead.

The seven-time world champion lost momentum and ultimately qualified seventh, more than half a second back from pole-sitter Max Verstappen's leading effort. Russell finished second just 0.012s back from the Red Bull.

"I Just got unlucky with the yellow flag," Hamilton said.

"It is what it is. I was four tenths up."

Asked whether it was a pole position that had gone beginning, Hamilton nodded and replied: "The good thing is that the team has made a step with the car."

Mercedes won three of the four races before F1's summer break but their form dropped off upon the season's resumption, with their only podium in the last four races having been a third place for Russell in Azerbaijan.

Hamilton credited what potentially appears to be another upturn in form to the upgrades Mercedes have brought to Austin, which include updates to the W15's front wing, front suspension and floor.

He added: "The upgrade has clearly worked and I'm really grateful to everyone back at the factory for all the hard work over this period of time because it's been a tough slog for everyone to get the upgrades and make sure that they're working.

"It's not the end of the day, tomorrow we've got another chance."

Mercedes' display was made even more impressive by the fact the Sprint format allows just the 60 minutes of practice before the competitive action began with Friday's shortened qualifying contest.

"We did a great job in between (sessions) to make changes to the car," Hamilton added.

"It's always a bit of a gamble because you don't know whether or not it's going to work, the changes that you make.

"But you hope they do what you aim to do with them. As soon as I got out in the car, it was like night and day different. So it was great work from the guys in the garage.

