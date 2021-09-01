Belgian GP: F1 in talks with Spa-Francorchamps track over 'options' for ticket holders after washout

Formula 1 says it is "working through options" with the Belgian GP promoter for fans in the wake of last Sunday's abandoned race at Spa-Francorchamps.

A race result was declared and half points awarded after just two full laps of cars running behind the Safety Car, following a near three-hour weather delay amid torrid conditions in the Ardennes region.

Spectators waited for hours in the grandstands and grass banks around the 7km circuit in the hope of the race eventually taking place.

In a statement, F1 said: "Following the impact of the weather on the Belgium Grand Prix on Sunday 29th August, Formula 1 and the promoter are working through various options for ticket holders, to express our recognition and thanks to them for their dedication and commitment.

"We will provide further details as soon as possible as we want to thank the fans for their continued support and passion for Formula 1."

Lewis Hamilton said he believed fans should be refunded, describing the events of the afternoon as "a farce", while F1 boss Stefano Domenicali said after the race the sport would speak to the promoter to see what could be done.

An announcement on an outcome with the promoter is expected in the next week.

F1's authorities have already said they will discuss what can be learned from the events of last Sunday, with the next meeting of the F1 Commission on October 5 to potential changes to the sport's regulations - including points allocation in such scenarios.

"The FIA, together with Formula 1 and the teams, will carefully review the regulations to see what can be learned and improved for the future," said FIA president Jean Todt in a statement on Tuesday.