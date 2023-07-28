Max Verstappen explains 'emotional' team radio row with engineer Gianpiero Lambiase during Belgian GP Qualifying

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Max Verstappen has an argument with Red Bull race engineer Gianpiero Lambiase as the Dutchman is not happy about his run plan. Max Verstappen has an argument with Red Bull race engineer Gianpiero Lambiase as the Dutchman is not happy about his run plan.

Max Verstappen has brushed off his "emotional" team radio row with race engineer Gianpiero Lambiase during Belgian GP Qualifying, saying the pair always resolve their issues.

The world championship leader delivered a remarkable, expletive-laden rant on team radio after finishing 10th in the second part of qualifying, scraping through to the pole shootout only after Pierre Gasly was unable to improve enough to knock out the Red Bull as the last driver to cross the line.

Verstappen was clearly frustrated to be left so close to a shock early exit, venting his anger at his run plan…

Verstappen: "We should have just **** pushed two laps in a row like I said."

Lambiase: "But you are through Max."

Verstappen: "I don't give a f*** mate if I'm through in P10. It's just s*** execution."

Lambiase: "OK and then when the track was two seconds quicker for your final lap and you didn't have any energy left, how would that have gone down? But you tell me what you want to do in Q3 and we will do it. Sets, fuel, run plan."

Verstappen would later apologise on team radio after sealing P1 in Q3. He will start Sunday's race from P6 as he serves a five-place grid penalty for exceeding his gearbox allowance, with Ferrari's Charles Leclerc on pole.

Reflecting on the incident in the post-qualifying press conference, Verstappen said: "That happens sometimes, most of it is normally always blocked off.

"I think we can both be quite vocal or emotional, but we always solve it afterwards, so it's all good.

"Honestly' there's no need for me to comment on that here, I will discuss it [run plans] with him."

Verstappen: Red Bull 'got lucky'

Heavy rain at Spa abated shortly before qualifying got under way following a 10-minute delay, meaning that by the second part of qualifying dry tyres were useable as the track dried out.

Verstappen found himself in the drop zone as the final laps played out and a poor middle sector saw him only improve to ninth in the timesheet. He would then be the next driver in danger when Leclerc lifted himself out of the elimination zone.

Gasly could not find enough time to knock out Verstappen, who then stormed to the fastest time in Q3, beating Leclerc by 0.820s.

"Q3 was good, the rest was all a bit hectic just trying to follow the track," Verstappen said.

"It seemed quite difficult out there. At the end the most important is Q3 and we could really put it together. Really happy with that.

"It was slippery, you don't want to risk too much but I was almost knocked out in Q2 so we were quite lucky there.

"That shows that it's never that straightforward with these kind of things. Most of the time you get it right but sometimes you might miss out and we were lucky today."

