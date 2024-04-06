Japanese GP: Max Verstappen leads Red Bull one-two in final practice as Mercedes maintain improvement

Max Verstappen led a Red Bull one-two from Sergio Perez in final practice; George Russell was third ahead of Mercedes team-mate Lewis Hamilton; watch qualifying for the Japanese GP on Saturday at 7am Sky Sports F1 and Sky Sports Main Event, with the race on Sunday at 6am
Saturday 6 April 2024 05:40, UK
Max Verstappen established himself as favourite for Japanese Grand Prix qualifying by leading a one-two from Red Bull team-mate Sergio Perez in final practice at Suzuka.
Having had his nine-race winning streak ended in Australia last time out, Verstappen continued what looks set to be a strong response from Red Bull as his time of 1:29.563 put him 0.269s clear of Perez.
Mercedes continued to show promise as George Russell claimed third ahead of team-mate Lewis Hamilton, with the Silver Arrows looking to bounce back from a dismal start to the season.
Fernando Alonso was fifth for Aston Martin ahead of McLaren's Lando Norris, who delivered a rapid first sector before making a mistake that left mystery over how close the Brit could have got to Verstappen's leading time.
Having ended Verstappen's streak in Australia, Carlos Sainz was only seventh as Ferrari failed to make an impression during the qualifying simulations.
Despite having showed impressive long-run pace earlier in the session, Sainz's team-mate Charles Leclerc could only manage 10th, and expressed frustration over team radio at being given a lack of time to complete his fast runs at the end of the session.
Oscar Piastri was eighth for McLaren, while Yuki Tsunoda continued his strong start to the season by taking ninth at his home circuit. The Japanese driver's strong display saw him once more comfortably outperform his under pressure RB team-mate Daniel Ricciardo, who spun off before finishing 13th.
With Red Bull having also claimed a one-two in first practice before rain almost completely washed out Friday's second session, Verstappen goes into qualifying, live on Sky Sports F1 at 7am, as the driver to beat.
While the timesheet will be of comfort for world championship leader Verstappen, the Dutchman did not seem completely happy with the handling of his upgraded RB20 as he complained of understeer during the session.
Ferrari's deficit to Red Bull, with Sainz sixth tenths off the pace and Leclerc a further two tenths back, suggested that the Italian squad may not yet have shown their true pace.
"I think they might be hiding a little bit of performance in this latter part of FP3," Sky Sports F1's Anthony Davidson said.
Having experienced an extreme low in Melbourne as a lack of pace was compounded by a double DNF, Mercedes are managing to get their car into a more favourable operating window, perhaps aided by the cool Spring conditions in Suzuka.
The Silver Arrows have shown glimpses of speed at each of the opening three races before falling away when it has mattered most, leaving Saturday's qualifying as the crucial test as to whether genuine progress has been made.
|Driver
|Team
|Time
|1) Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|1:29.563
|2) Sergio Perez
|Red Bull
|+0.269
|3) George Russell
|Mercedes
|+0.355
|4) Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|+0.474
|5) Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|+0.519
|6) Lando Norris
|McLaren
|+0.574
|7) Carlos Sainz
|Ferrari
|+0.608
|8) Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|+0.663
|9) Yuki Tsunoda
|RB
|+0.778
|10) Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|+0.820
|11) Alex Albon
|Williams
|+0.970
|12) Valtteri Bottas
|Sauber
|+0.983
|13) Daniel Ricciardo
|RB
|+1.119
|14) Esteban Ocon
|Alpine
|+1.459
|15) Zhou Guanyu
|Sauber
|+1.504
|16) Nico Hulkenberg
|Haas
|+1.576
|17) Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|+1.578
|18) Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|+1.779
|19) Logan Sargeant
|Williams
|+1.889
|20) Kevin Magnussen
|Haas
|+1.899
Sunday April 7
5am: Grand Prix Sunday Japanese GP build-up*
6am: The JAPANESE GRAND PRIX*
8am: Chequered Flag: Japanese GP reaction*
9am: Ted's Notebook*
9.30am: Japanese Grand Prix highlights*
10.30am: Japanese Grand Prix replay
*also live on Sky Sports Main Event
