Singapore GP cancelled for second year in a row due to Covid-19 restrictions, with alternative options on table

The Singapore Grand Prix will not take place for the second successive year, it is understood.

F1 have not officially announced the cancellation of the October 1-3 event and declined to comment directly about the night race, but Sky Sports understands that the night-time event has been shelved for 2021.

"We continue to work with all promoters during this fluid time and have plenty of options to adapt if needed," said an F1 spokesperson.

F1 are believed to have multiple options to replace the street event, including Turkey, China and a second race in the USA.

China was postponed from its original slot of April, while a race in Turkey was briefly added to replace Canada this month before the Istanbul Park event was itself pulled from the schedule due to travel restrictions.

There are strict Covid-19 entry rules in Singapore, the city-state in which F1 had staged a night-race to spectacular effect since 2008 before the pandemic.

The sport continues to plan for a record 23-race schedule this year.

More to follow...