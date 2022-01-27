Singapore GP secures F1 future with new deal through to 2028

Formula 1 will keep racing in Singapore until at least 2028 after a new deal was confirmed to retain Marina Bay and its enthralling street circuit.

The Singapore GP, a firm F1 favourite since debuting its night race in 2008, has had to be cancelled in the last two years due to the coronavirus pandemic and, even though it was included on this season's calendar, that was despite not having a contract for 2022.

But a new seven-year deal has now been agreed.

"The Marina Bay Street Circuit hosted the first night race in F1 history in 2008, and Singapore has continued to thrill fans, teams, and drivers ever since," said F1 president and CEO Stefano Domenicali.

"Singapore holds a special place on the F1 calendar, and this extension is part of our long-term commitment to continue to grow the sport in Asia."

He added: "The plans that are in place to reduce the carbon footprint of the event are impressive and align with our plans to be Net Zero Carbon as a sport by 2030 and I look forward to continuing our successful relationship with Singapore GP and the Singapore Tourism Board as Formula 1 returns to this incredible city."

This season's Singapore GP is set to be the 18th round of the season, on October 2.

The first F1 car launch this year is currently scheduled for February 10, with pre-season testing starting on February 23.