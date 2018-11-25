Abu Dhabi GP: Nico Hulkenberg crashes out and flips car first lap

2:40 Watch the first lap of the Abu Dhabi GP, where Nico Hulkenberg suffered a terrible crash Watch the first lap of the Abu Dhabi GP, where Nico Hulkenberg suffered a terrible crash

Nico Hulkenberg emerged unscathed from a horror crash at the start of the season-ending Abu Dhabi GP.

Grosjean was trying to retake seventh place off Hulkenberg at the chicane on the first lap but collided with the German, sending his car rolling over into the barriers.

The Renault caught fire and Hulkenberg was then worryingly suspended upside down, telling his team: "I'm hanging here like a cow. Get me out of this car."

Thankfully he was quickly helped by marshals and reported to his team that he was unhurt.

"I'm fine," Hulkenberg told Sky F1. "I'm just disappointed to have been out of the race so early and to have finished the season like this."

"I don't know if the Halo blocked me or not," the Renault driver added after being unable to get out of the car without the marshals' assistance. "I was just sitting tight and waiting."

The collision happened after Hulkenberg passed Grosjean along the main straight, before the Haas driver tried to take the inside line out of the chicane.

"I was very sorry to see that," said Grosjean on team radio. "But there was nowhere I could go."

It was investigated by race stewards, who decided it was a racing incident.

"Grosjean did absolutely nothing wrong in my view," added Sky F1's Martin Brundle.

Hulkenberg also accepted the verdict, describing the crash as "a racing incident".

Speaking to Sky F1, he added: "I thought we both raced hard, I went to the apex, but I couldn't see him because he was in my blind spot."

Glad to see that @HulkHulkenberg is ok after our contact. Saw him after the race, no hard feelings. He thought I had cut the chicane, I thought he was going to leave some room on the inside. — Romain Grosjean (@RGrosjean) November 25, 2018

