Drivers react to the Abu Dhabi GP
How the teams and the drivers responded on social media to the F1 2018 finale at Yas Marina...
What a way to end the season! 🏆Grateful for everything, your positive energy and being with me every step of the way. Now let’s celebrate!! 🙌🏾🍾 #StillIRise #TeamLH 📷 @f1 #repost pic.twitter.com/jNANvEL3of— Lewis Hamilton (@LewisHamilton) November 25, 2018
#Seb5: ‘Thanks to the team for the hard work, next year we fight back, let’s focus on ourselves and get the job done!’ #AbuDhabiGP— Scuderia Ferrari (@ScuderiaFerrari) November 25, 2018
“I love you guys, see you very soon.”— McLaren (@McLarenF1) November 25, 2018
We’ve thanked Fernando and now he sends his thanks to you, our fans. 👏#GraciasFernando pic.twitter.com/r2sjTi4rSI
The race was much shorter than planned but I'm just glad that nothing more happened.. ✊🏼 https://t.co/0FIH2dSW75— Nico Hülkenberg (@HulkHulkenberg) November 25, 2018
Signing off for 2018 in style! 🔥🔥🔥— Mercedes-AMG F1 (@MercedesAMGF1) November 25, 2018
Let’s cause a scene! 😏
Thanks for the assist @alo_oficial and @ScuderiaFerrari!! 👊#AbuDhabiGP 🇦🇪 #F1 pic.twitter.com/1tKtCGscfh
.@danielricciardo, it was great having you as a teammate on and off the track. I'll see you soon, let the good times roll 👊🏻 #CheersDan pic.twitter.com/O5SgtNAfRe— Max Verstappen (@Max33Verstappen) November 25, 2018
Very happy! This 6th feels a bit like payback for 🇫🇷 and 🇲🇽 . We deserve it! A very strong pace all the way, a great stint with the ultra and a good pitstop payed off nicely. Happy to finish on a high at Renault, thank you! Looking forward to my papaya flavoured future 😅😂!! pic.twitter.com/eFCN6wvgfv— Carlos Sainz (@Carlossainz55) November 25, 2018
Fernando is crowned the #F1DriverOfTheDay. 🤴🏻👏#GraciasFernando pic.twitter.com/OlWTKImOuc— McLaren (@McLarenF1) November 25, 2018
Double points finish on the last one of 2018. Great work again by the whole @HaasF1Team— Romain Grosjean (@RGrosjean) November 25, 2018
Glad to see that @HulkHulkenberg is ok after our contact. Saw him after the race, no hard feelings. He thought I had cut the chicane, I thought he was going to leave some room on the inside.
Very happy to finish the last race of 2018 on the podium 💪 What an incredible year it has been! Thank you @redbullracing, friends, family, partners and of course all fans for the great support 👍 #KeepPushing #AbuDhabiGP 🇦🇪 pic.twitter.com/M3fWf5ILlx— Max Verstappen (@Max33Verstappen) November 25, 2018
It was great race until the car decided different but hey I met @WillSmithNews ✌🏻!!— Esteban Ocon (@OconEsteban) November 25, 2018
C’était une super course jusqu’à que ma voiture en décide autrement mais hey, j’ai rencontré @WillSmithNews ✌🏻!! #Legend #EO31 pic.twitter.com/PRx6CNfwuY
Thank you #Kimi7. You will always be part of the Ferrari family 🙌 #ForzaFerrari #ScuderiaFerrari pic.twitter.com/uzvzWyLNBY— Scuderia Ferrari (@ScuderiaFerrari) November 25, 2018
That’s a wrap on the 2018 #F1 season. Thank you to all our fans for your support throughout a difficult year.#AbuDhabiGP 🇦🇪 pic.twitter.com/dWxVwdxM0F— WILLIAMS RACING (@WilliamsRacing) November 25, 2018
"A very disappointing end to the season. Pierre had to retire, when running in the top ten, because of an oil leak, the cause of which we are currently investigating."— Honda Racing F1 (@HondaRacingF1) November 25, 2018
🗣 Tanabe-san continues...#AbuDhabiGP pic.twitter.com/Ns5o04NKVf
