Tempesta Racing: Giancarlo Fisichella joins for 24 Hours of Spa

Three-time F1 winner Giancarlo Fisichella is joining a British sportscar team in their first attempt at a 24-hour race at legendary Spa-Francorchamps this weekend.

The former Ferrari and Renault driver will race for Tempesta Racing alongside Chris Froggatt, Eddie Cheever and Chris Buncombe in the 24 Hours of Spa, which begins on Saturday. In total, there are 72 cars in the field.

Tempesta Racing, which is sponsored by Sky, this year made the step up to the Blancpain Endurance Series and International GT Open, running Ferrari 488 GT3s and supported by AF Corse.

Tempesta is competing in the Pro-Am class in Belgium, alongside 10 other cars, having won the first Endurance Cup event at the start of the season at Monza in April.

Froggatt won last year's Ferrari Challenge Pirelli AM title with eight class wins.

Since retiring from F1 in 2009, 46-year-old Fisichella has consistently competed in sportscar and GT events and again raced in this year's Le Mans 24 Hours.

To celebrate Tempesta Racing's participation in the 24 Hours of Spa, we are offering Sky VIP customers a chance to win tickets to a weekend of serious racing as the GT Open returns to British soil for round five at Silverstone in September, courtesy of Tempesta Racing, Sky Sports and Sky VIP. Click here to enter and for full terms and conditions.