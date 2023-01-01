Formula 1 in 2023: Race calendar for record schedule, pre-season testing dates and driver line-ups
Everything you need to know about Formula 1 in 2023, from the record 23-race schedule to the confirmed driver line-ups
Last Updated: 01/01/23 7:29am
The 2023 race calendar
There were set to be a record 24 races in 2023, but the cancellation of the Chinese GP could reduce the schedule to 23 rounds, with Formula 1 currently considering a replacement.
The bumper schedule, which at 23 races would still set a new record, features a maiden Las Vegas Grand Prix and six Sprint weekends.
March 5: Bahrain (Sakhir)
March 19: Saudi Arabia (Jeddah)
April 2: Australia (Melbourne)
April 30: Azerbaijan (Baku)*
May 7: Miami (Miami)
May 21: Emilia Romagna (Imola)
May 28: Monaco (Monaco)
June 4: Spain (Barcelona)
June 18: Canada (Montreal)
July 2: Austria (Spielberg)*
July 9: Great Britain (Silverstone)
July 23: Hungary (Budapest)
July 30: Belgium (Spa-Francorchamps)*
August 27: Netherlands (Zandvoort)
September 3: Italy (Monza)
September 17: Singapore (Marina Bay)
September 24: Japan (Suzuka)
October 8: Qatar (Losail)*
October 22: USA (Austin)*
October 29: Mexico (Mexico City)
November 5: Brazil (Sao Paulo)*
November 18: Las Vegas
November 26: Abu Dhabi (Yas Marina)
*indicates Sprint weekend
Pre-season testing
There will be just one pre-season test in 2023, in Bahrain - the venue for the opening race - from February 23 to 25.
Testing follows the car launches, which are starting to be confirmed.
Driver and team line-ups
With the full grid having been confirmed for 2023, the only mysteries that remain are who will take charge at Alfa Romeo and Williams following a flurry of movement among team principals.
F1 2023: Driver and Team line-ups
|Team
|Driver
|Driver
|Team principal
|Red Bull
|Max Verstappen
|Sergio Perez
|Christian Horner
|Ferrari
|Charles Leclerc
|Carlos Sainz
|Frederic Vasseur
|Mercedes
|Lewis Hamilton
|George Russell
|Toto Wolff
|Alpine
|Esteban Ocon
|Pierre Gasly
|Otmar Szafnauer
|McLaren
|Lando Norris
|Oscar Piastri
|Andrea Stella
|Alfa Romeo
|Valtteri Bottas
|Zhou Guanyu
|TBC
|Haas
|Kevin Magnussen
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Guenther Steiner
|Aston Martin
|Fernando Alonso
|Lance Stroll
|Mike Krack
|AlphaTauri
|Yuki Tsunoda
|Nyck de Vries
|Franz Tost
|Williams
|Alex Albon
|Logan Sargeant
|TBC