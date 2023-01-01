F1 News

Formula 1 in 2023: Race calendar for record schedule, pre-season testing dates and driver line-ups

Everything you need to know about Formula 1 in 2023, from the record 23-race schedule to the confirmed driver line-ups

01/01/23

The 2023 race calendar

There were set to be a record 24 races in 2023, but the cancellation of the Chinese GP could reduce the schedule to 23 rounds, with Formula 1 currently considering a replacement.

The bumper schedule, which at 23 races would still set a new record, features a maiden Las Vegas Grand Prix and six Sprint weekends.

March 5: Bahrain (Sakhir)
March 19: Saudi Arabia (Jeddah)
April 2: Australia (Melbourne)
April 30: Azerbaijan (Baku)*
May 7: Miami (Miami)
May 21: Emilia Romagna (Imola)
May 28: Monaco (Monaco)
June 4: Spain (Barcelona)
June 18: Canada (Montreal)
July 2: Austria (Spielberg)*
July 9: Great Britain (Silverstone)
July 23: Hungary (Budapest)
July 30: Belgium (Spa-Francorchamps)*
August 27: Netherlands (Zandvoort)
September 3: Italy (Monza)
September 17: Singapore (Marina Bay)
September 24: Japan (Suzuka)
October 8: Qatar (Losail)*
October 22: USA (Austin)*
October 29: Mexico (Mexico City)
November 5: Brazil (Sao Paulo)*
November 18: Las Vegas
November 26: Abu Dhabi (Yas Marina)

*indicates Sprint weekend

Pre-season testing

There will be just one pre-season test in 2023, in Bahrain - the venue for the opening race - from February 23 to 25.

Testing follows the car launches, which are starting to be confirmed.

Driver and team line-ups

With the full grid having been confirmed for 2023, the only mysteries that remain are who will take charge at Alfa Romeo and Williams following a flurry of movement among team principals.

F1 2023: Driver and Team line-ups

Team Driver Driver Team principal
Red Bull Max Verstappen Sergio Perez Christian Horner
Ferrari Charles Leclerc Carlos Sainz Frederic Vasseur
Mercedes Lewis Hamilton George Russell Toto Wolff
Alpine Esteban Ocon Pierre Gasly Otmar Szafnauer
McLaren Lando Norris Oscar Piastri Andrea Stella
Alfa Romeo Valtteri Bottas Zhou Guanyu TBC
Haas Kevin Magnussen Nico Hulkenberg Guenther Steiner
Aston Martin Fernando Alonso Lance Stroll Mike Krack
AlphaTauri Yuki Tsunoda Nyck de Vries Franz Tost
Williams Alex Albon Logan Sargeant TBC

