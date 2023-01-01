Formula 1 in 2023: Race calendar for record schedule, pre-season testing dates and driver line-ups

The 2023 race calendar

There were set to be a record 24 races in 2023, but the cancellation of the Chinese GP could reduce the schedule to 23 rounds, with Formula 1 currently considering a replacement.

The bumper schedule, which at 23 races would still set a new record, features a maiden Las Vegas Grand Prix and six Sprint weekends.

March 5: Bahrain (Sakhir)

March 19: Saudi Arabia (Jeddah)

April 2: Australia (Melbourne)

April 30: Azerbaijan (Baku)*

May 7: Miami (Miami)

May 21: Emilia Romagna (Imola)

May 28: Monaco (Monaco)

June 4: Spain (Barcelona)

June 18: Canada (Montreal)

July 2: Austria (Spielberg)*

July 9: Great Britain (Silverstone)

July 23: Hungary (Budapest)

July 30: Belgium (Spa-Francorchamps)*

August 27: Netherlands (Zandvoort)

September 3: Italy (Monza)

September 17: Singapore (Marina Bay)

September 24: Japan (Suzuka)

October 8: Qatar (Losail)*

October 22: USA (Austin)*

October 29: Mexico (Mexico City)

November 5: Brazil (Sao Paulo)*

November 18: Las Vegas

November 26: Abu Dhabi (Yas Marina)

*indicates Sprint weekend

Pre-season testing

There will be just one pre-season test in 2023, in Bahrain - the venue for the opening race - from February 23 to 25.

Testing follows the car launches, which are starting to be confirmed.

Driver and team line-ups

With the full grid having been confirmed for 2023, the only mysteries that remain are who will take charge at Alfa Romeo and Williams following a flurry of movement among team principals.