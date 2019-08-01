Lewis Hamilton feeling 'much better' for Hungarian GP

Lewis Hamilton says he is in "much better shape" for this weekend's Hungarian GP after feeling unwell in what turned into a nightmare for Mercedes in Germany.

F1's world champion driver and team endured an unusually poor race day last Sunday, with Hamilton slipping from the lead to what was originally 11th at the finish before post-race penalties promoted him to ninth.

Hamilton said on Sunday night that he was heading straight home to rest before flying out to Budapest and, ahead of his media engagements on Thursday, the five-time champion declared he was feeling fitter.

"I'm in much better shape coming into the weekend, hoping to be 100 per cent by the weekend," said Hamilton on Instagram.

"Budapest is beautiful and the weather's great. Crunch time, let's go for it."

Hamilton has won the Hungarian GP a record six times, two more than any other driver, and holds a season-high championship advantage of 41 points over team-mate Valtteri Bottas after the Finn crashed out in Germany.

The 34-year-old gained an unexpected two-point haul when both Alfa Romeo cars, which had finished seventh and eighth, were handed post-race time penalties for clutch infringements on the formation laps.

Alfa Romeo immediately signalled an intention to appeal the stewards' ruling but have not yet confirmed whether they are pressing ahead with such plans. Were they to do so, Hamilton's two points for ninth could be under threat

