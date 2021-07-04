Austrian GP: Lewis Hamilton rues 'a lot of points lost' after limping to fourth with Mercedes car damage
Lewis Hamilton now 32 points behind Max Verstappen in Formula 1 Drivers' Championship after finishing fourth at Austrian GP; Hamilton picked up floor damage at Red Bull Ring and was overtaken by Valtteri Bottas and Lando Norris
Lewis Hamilton believes he would have limited Max Verstappen's title momentum at the Austrian GP without the "frustrating" and "super unlucky" damage to his Mercedes car that eventually dropped him to fourth.
Hamilton, while some way behind dominant race winner Verstappen, was running a comfortable second at the Red Bull Ring before he was told of floor damage just after the halfway point of the race, confirmed by Mercedes to have been sustained when running over the kerbs at Turn 10.
The seven-time world champion then quickly started losing pace to team-mate Valtteri Bottas and star performer Lando Norris, with both drivers then passing him and dropping him out of the podium positions.
The end result leaves Hamilton 32 points behind Verstappen in the title standings, rather than the 26 it likely would have been without his issue.
"I already said before the race that it would be very hard to beat Max of course," said Hamilton. "It's obviously frustrating to lose so much downforce on the rear of the car and not be able to hold on to second place.
"So a lot of points lost today."
Mercedes boss Toto Wolff absolved Hamilton of blame for the damage as he wasn't "running too hard over the kerb, it was just a part that fell away".
And asked by Sky F1's Rachel Brookes about the issue, Hamilton replied: "I wasn't going over the kerbs any more than anyone else, so I have no idea where it happened, but a lot of damage.
"I was in second when all of a sudden it obviously broke. Second place would have been easy."
Hamilton added to F1 that "there was not anything I could really do" and that the damage was "super unlucky".
