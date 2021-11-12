Lewis Hamilton takes five-place grid penalty at Sao Paulo GP in fresh complication for F1 title bid

Lewis Hamilton's championship bid has suffered a fresh setback with another five-place grid penalty for an engine change at the Sao Paulo Grand Prix.

Hamilton will start no higher than sixth on the grid for Sunday's race in Brazil due to the penalty.

Hamilton is 19 points behind Max Verstappen in the championship with only three races to go after this Sunday.

With Interlagos staging the season's third and final sprint weekend, Hamilton's weekend will not be affected by the penalty until Sunday - meaning he will start Saturday's mini race, the sprint, in the position he qualifies on Friday night. It's his finishing position in the sprint that will now have five places added to for Sunday's Grand Prix.

It will be the second grid drop Hamilton has taken in the last four races due to an unscheduled engine change, and the fifth for a Mercedes driver since the summer break.

Speaking to Sky F1 in Austin three weeks ago, team boss Toto Wolff admitted: "We've unfortunately had since mid-year some reliability issues that keep coming back.

"I think we understand now much better what it is, but it means that there is no durability in running them and that means potential DNFs."

More to follow…