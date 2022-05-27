Monaco GP: Lewis Hamilton brushes off jewellery debate as FIA extend exemption again

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton says he has given zero thought to a possible FIA sanction for wearing jewellery Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton says he has given zero thought to a possible FIA sanction for wearing jewellery

Lewis Hamilton says he's happy the FIA are now more "accommodating" with drivers after F1's governing body once again extended the jewellery exemption, but stressed he wants to stop diverting energy to the topic.

After an old-standing F1 rule on drivers wearing jewellery in the car was re-enforced for 2022, there was potential for a stand-off between the FIA and Hamilton at the Monaco GP, where the previous two-race exemption was set to expire.

But Sky Sports reported that Hamilton was unlikely to face sanction in Monte Carlo and the FIA have now extended their exemption for drivers until the end of June to allow for more discussions.

It means the matter is set to be back on the agenda before the British GP on July 3.

Hamilton has been removing his earrings in the car but his nose studs are more difficult to remove and so have stayed put, and the Englishman has been refusing to budge.

"Honestly I feel like there's too much time and energy being given to this," said Hamilton in Monaco on Friday.

"It's not where my focus is this weekend. I've taken my studs out every time I've been in the car and I will continue to do so, and the nose ring is not a problem at the moment."

Hamilton added to Sky Sports F1 that he had given the matter "zero thought" and stressed: "I've arrived as me and I'll continue to arrive as me."

The rule on drivers wearing jewellery in the car has been seen in F1 since 2005 but was only re-enforced at this season's Australian GP, with the FIA's reasoning being drivers' safety in case of an accident.

Other drivers, particularly those with wedding rings or religious symbols, have voiced their disapproval over the rule and Sebastian Vettel even suggested he felt it was "targeted" towards Hamilton, who has always worn jewellery in the car since his F1 debut in 2007.

"It hasn't been a problem in the past and there is no reason for it to be now," said Hamilton.

But he did add it was at least positive the FIA were co-ordinating with drivers.

"It is positive we are working with them and they are accommodating a little bit at the moment, but we shouldn't have to keep on revisiting this thing every weekend.

"We have definitely got bigger fish to fry."

