Lewis Hamilton dismisses dry spell ahead of F1 Singapore GP and vows: 'Mercedes will get back to the top'
Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes aiming for first win of the season at this weekend's Singapore GP, where Max Verstappen has chance of claiming title; Watch whole weekend at Marina Bay live on Sky Sports F1, with Sunday's race at 1pm
Last Updated: 28/09/22 4:13pm
Lewis Hamilton has dismissed talk of a Formula 1 "dry spell" and insists Mercedes will take the positives from their 2022 struggles to return to the top.
Heading to the 17th race of 22 in Singapore, Hamilton and Mercedes - the most dominant combination in F1 history - are still waiting for their first wins of the season after falling behind following the rule changes.
Hamilton, who holds a record in winning a race in all 15 of his F1 seasons to date and has claimed six titles for Mercedes since 2014, said on Wednesday at a Petronas event that he "doesn't look at [2022] as a dry spell".
"I look at it as a bit of adversity and I think that's where you can really gain strength," the seven-time champion explained. "I think we've gained a lot of strength in depth. When you winning all the time it's a wonderful thing but you don't gain a lot when you win.
"There are six races [left] so there's six opportunities and we will try to get a win, but if we do not do well, I do not think it is the end of the world.
Red Bull and Hamilton's title rival from last year, Max Verstappen, have stormed clear this year but a defiant Hamilton added: "We will get back to the top."
While Mercedes have been much slower than Red Bull and Ferrari overall this year, their lack of mistakes means they have a chance of overhauling the Scuderia for second in the constructors' standings with a strong finish.
Mercedes are 35 points behind Ferrari ahead of the Marina Bay weekend.
"Our goal is to try and get second in the teams because that does make a huge impact for everybody back at the factory and so these next six races are just about maximum attack, nothing to lose and going to give it hell," Hamilton said.
"I would say Singapore should be a good track for us because it's a high downforce circuit. However it is bumpy."
Hamilton was speaking after Mercedes extended their partnership with Petronas, who will supply the team with sustainable fuel from 2026.
