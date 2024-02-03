Lewis Hamilton: Ferrari move a 'childhood dream' but '100 per cent' committed to Mercedes in 2024

Lewis Hamilton says driving for Ferrari will fulfil a longstanding ambition in his first public statement since his switch to the iconic Italian team was confirmed.

The seven-time Formula 1 world champion's move to Ferrari from Mercedes for the 2025 season was confirmed on Thursday, with 2024 marking Hamilton's 11th and final season with the Brackley-based outfit.

The news of Hamilton linking up with arguably F1's most iconic team sent shockwaves through the sport, but the 39-year-old has long held hopes of driving for the Maranello team and feels now is the right time to make the move.

"I feel incredibly fortunate, after achieving things with Mercedes that I could only have dreamed of as a kid, that I now have the chance to fulfil another childhood dream - driving in Ferrari red," Hamilton wrote in a post shared on the Instagram and X social media platforms.

"Mercedes has been a huge part of my life since I was 13 years old, so this decision has been the hardest I've ever had to make.

"I'm incredibly proud of all that we've achieved together and I'm very grateful for the hard work and dedication of everyone I have worked with over the years and of course Toto [Wolff, team principal], for his friendship, guidance and leadership. Together we have won titles, broken records and become the most successful Driver-Team partnership in F1 history.

"I must also share my huge appreciation to the whole of the Mercedes-Benz board and everyone at the company in Germany and around the world for supporting me over these 26 years. But the time is right to make a change and take on a new challenge."

Hamilton's decision to join Ferrari, who have not had a drivers' world champion since Kimi Raikkonen in 2007 or won the Constructors' Championship since 2008, has drawn comparisons to his decision to leave McLaren for the then-struggling Mercedes team following the 2012 season.

But just two years later he won the first of six world titles he has claimed while with the team and is excited by the challenge which awaits him at Ferrari.

Hamilton insisted he remains fully committed to helping Mercedes to glory in what will be his final year with them as well.

"I still remember the feeling of taking a leap of faith into the unknown when I first joined Mercedes in 2013," Hamilton wrote. "I know some people didn't understand it at the time, but I was right to make the move then and it's the feeling I have again now.

"I'm excited to see what I can bring to this new opportunity and what we can do together. However, right now, I'm not thinking about 2025. My focus is on the upcoming season and getting back out on track with Mercedes.

"I am more driven than ever, I am fitter and more focused than ever and I want to help Mercedes win once again. I am 100 per cent committed to the job I need to do and determined to end my partnership with the team on a high.

"Thank you to all of you who have been on this journey with me, you have all lifted me up as I chase my dreams and I hope I can continue to make you proud. As always, sending you my love and positive energy."

