Sebastian Vettel exclusive on his F1 legacy, social media and Ferrari aim

Four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel has revealed that he does not want a legacy once he retires from Formula 1, telling Sky F1's Martin Brundle in an insightful interview: "I don't need to be remembered."

Vettel sat down with Martin at Ferrari's iconic Fiorano test track in a must-watch exclusive, opening up about his impressive career to date, his recent failed title challenges and costly spins, as well as offering a rare glimpse into his life away from the circuit.

One of many questions posed to Vettel was, as one of the sport's most successful drivers in history, how he would be remembered.

"I don't care - I don't need a legacy," was the German's candid response.

Vettel continued: "I think, especially nowadays, the world is moving so fast - I don't need to be remembered. I'm not sad about it, it's good to move on. As much as I love tradition, and I'm a traditionalist, I'm against being stuck in a moment, or era. I think it's good to go on, it's good to go forward, we have to.

"I hope that when I'm older, I'm progressive - moving forward and not looking back. I think it's nice to look back on a career, but it's not the point of our lives, I guess. It's much more about looking forward."

Vettel won his four titles in successive years at Red Bull, before joining Ferrari in 2015. Since then, the famous Italian team have closed up to F1's dominant force Mercedes - but are still waiting to break their decade-long trophy drought.

Ferrari, the sport's most decorated team, have not won a constructors' title since 2008, while the last driver to claim the championship was Kimi Raikkonen in 2007.

Celebrating a Ferrari crown is Vettel's dream, and therefore Martin asked Seb if he would swap two of his Red Bull titles for one at the Scuderia.

But Vettel insisted he wouldn't.

"Maybe I'm a bad dealer but I wouldn't because I'm convinced I can win with Ferrari," he said. "No need to trade!"

Sebastian Vettel on...

Becoming Ferrari's 10th champion

"Nine is not a good number, let's make it 10! It's something that I want to achieve first. I don't want to sound selfish or arrogant, but I put a lot of pressure on my shoulders."

New team-mate Charles Leclerc

"I think it's normal if you're in the same car, you're fighting your team-mate for the same spot on the track every now and then. Obviously it's up to me to make sure he's rather behind rather than in front. We are obviously pushing each other and pushing the team, I think that's the priority. To get Ferrari back to winning ways and then the rest will be sorted out."

His career to date

"I never imagined... I don't think you can even dream that big, to have achieved so much. But as always, it doesn't stop there, you want more. In this regard, I am greedy, I want more, I want to win with Ferrari, to win the championship."

Recent spins

"I'm very critical, so I was my first critic and I wasn't happy with myself. It's not allowed to happen, simple as that, but it did happen. You have to move on. You can't guarantee that you're never going to do a mistake again, but obviously that's not the way it should go."

Decision not to use social media

"I just can't identify with a generation that wants to share everything, at all times. It's not that I have something to hide, not at all. I think many people are thinking that life of a Formula 1 driver is a lot more exotic than my life is, but I actually like to have a normal life, and I think I qualify as living a normal life. But I don't have the desire to share. Why? I don't get the point. Why do you need to tell people what you are doing?"

Vettel also discusses new team boss Mattia Binotto, Ferrari's hope of catching Mercedes, what the future holds for him after F1, what kind of man he is at home, and much, much more.

