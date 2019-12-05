Sebastian Vettel unruffled by Lewis Hamilton to Ferrari rumours

Sebastian Vettel issued a jovial rebuke to rumours that he could be replaced by Lewis Hamilton at Ferrari for 2021.

Hamilton has been strongly linked with a move to Ferrari once his Mercedes contract expires at the end of next season, and if that happens it would likely see Vettel depart since Charles Leclerc is signed up for another year.

But asked about the speculation, Vettel opted not to consider the F1 angle and cheekily pointed to Hamilton's Ferrari road cars.

"I think he is already a Ferrari driver, no?" said a smiling Vettel. "So no change.

"He's a good customer - he has more than one!"

In a lengthy media briefing following the final race of the season, Vettel also mocked rumours that he could be quitting the sport next season.

Amid a run of on-track errors earlier this year, stories emerged that Vettel, a four-time champion, could leave Ferrari a year earlier than planned and retire from F1.

Vettel referenced those reports when responding to another question about his plans for 2021.

"Holiday!" he said. "I think already I am holiday next year. I heard before that I am stopping, so someone seems to know more than me.

"Since I guess you journalists are always right it will it hit me probably in the next weeks!"

Vettel: No 'big changes' needed for 2020

Vettel admitted to Sky F1 after the Abu Dhabi GP, where he finished a distant fifth which also left him fifth in the championship, that he "must do better" in 2020.

Expanding on those comments with the written media, Vettel added: "There were a couple of mistakes I shouldn't have made. In terms of approach, there's maybe small things I can do.

"I think I've been around long enough and I'm honest enough to admit that here and there I should have done a better job. I know that there's more from my side, so clearly I look at myself first. There's things I know I can do better."

But he also insisted he doesn't need to change his driving style:

"I don't think there's rocket science, "There are always small adjustments, there's nothing big. I don't need to drive differently - I know how to drive.

"For sure I'm not doing the same stuff as 10 years ago, I've definitely evolved for the better but here and there there's things I can do better."