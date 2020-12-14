Sebastian Vettel in Charles Leclerc tribute: 'He will be the man of the future'

Sebastian Vettel and Charles Leclerc swap crash helmets after their final races as team-mates. Credit: @Scuderia Ferrari Press Office

Sebastian Vettel paid a glowing and remarkable tribute to Charles Leclerc after their final race as Ferrari team-mates at the Abu Dhabi GP - describing the young Monegasque who has beaten him over the past two seasons as "the man of the future".

The changing of the guard at Ferrari over the past two seasons has effectively seen Leclerc, 23, usurp the 33-year-old former world champion Vettel as the Scuderia's number one driver. While Leclerc was awarded a new five-year contract this time last year, Vettel was told in May his deal would not be rewarded. He is joining Aston Martin for 2021, with McLaren's Carlos Sainz taking his place.

And although Leclerc has dominated Vettel in 2020 amid Ferrari's worst season for 40 years and they have had several clashes between them on the track, most notably in Brazil last season, the mutual respect between the two has become clear.

"I will miss Charles," said Vettel, who swapped crash helmets with Leclerc after Sunday's race.

"Obviously he gave me a headache here and there, and we are at very different stages of our lives and careers.

0:48 Sebastian Vettel reflected on his final race for Ferrari after six years after he finished a disappointing 14th in the Abu Dhabi GP Sebastian Vettel reflected on his final race for Ferrari after six years after he finished a disappointing 14th in the Abu Dhabi GP

"But he's certainly a good kid and I think he will go a long way, he will be the man of the future. I hope he gets the car he deserves."

Leclerc wore a white Vettel tribute helmet at F1's season's finale containing a thank-you message to the four-time champion. In a hand-written message on the helmet he gave to the youngster, Vettel said that Leclerc was "the most talented driver I came across in 15 years of F1" and urged the 23-year-old "not to waste it".

Spot the difference? Credit: @Scuderia Ferrari Press Office

Posting his own tribute on social media, Leclerc tweeted: "I learnt so much from you as a person and as a driver in these last two years together.

Thanks for pushing me to improve all the time, it’s been a honor to be your teammate, and I honestly wish you the very best.

Top driver and a Top Man pic.twitter.com/4UwsTT4spC — Charles Leclerc (@Charles_Leclerc) December 13, 2020

At his 118th and final race for the Scuderia after six seasons, Vettel was given a guard of honour by the team's mechanics as he left the garage for the final time ahead of the race and was awarded a large trophy in the pit lane afterwards.