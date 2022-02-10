Sebastian Vettel: 'Absolutely wrong' that Michael Masi is focus of Abu Dhabi F1 title finale criticism

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Sebastian Vettel says it is 'completely wrong' for people to pin the blame for the controversial end to the 2021 F1 season solely on race director Michael Masi. Sebastian Vettel says it is 'completely wrong' for people to pin the blame for the controversial end to the 2021 F1 season solely on race director Michael Masi.

Sebastian Vettel insists it is "absolutely wrong" that Michael Masi has been the focus of criticism after last season's F1 title decider and says he hopes the Australian remains the sport's Race Director.

Masi has been under intense pressure ever since the 2021 Abu Dhabi GP finale, with the late decisions that culminated in Max Verstappen edging Lewis Hamilton for an extraordinary race and title win questioned.

The saga that started last December has now rumbled into February, when teams are launching and testing their new cars for the 2022 season.

But Vettel, a four-time F1 world champion and director of the Grand Prix Drivers' Association, has defended Masi, while also slamming those who are only blaming him for the events of December 12.

"Absolutely wrong," Vettel told Sky Sports News' Craig Slater. "It's [shameful] that it's all focused on one man.

"He probably had a very, very difficult position on that day and we probably should focus on making the rules better and more clear, so it's better for everyone."

Vettel, speaking after Aston Martin revealed their new AMR22 car, added: "I think it's completely wrong. I don't understand why there's been so much focus on him. I think he was trying to do the best job he could."

Masi's future is still unclear as the FIA, F1's governing body, continues its inquiry into the Abu Dhabi decider, although the sport is expected to change its race-management structure for 2022.

Vettel said whatever happens, he hopes Masi stays in charge of controlling F1 races.

"There are two interests clashing," explained Vettel in a media briefing. "One is the sport and the other is the show. I don't care so much about the show because I look at is a sport and from a competitive point of view.

"Obviously, it is not the easiest to be in the shoes of the referee, or Michael's shoes, but he has done a great job, particularly after filling in for [former race director] Charlie Whiting who died so suddenly.

"Michael has been very focused and determined to do a good job. I don't know what is in store for his future but I hope he sticks around because overall he has done a very good job.

"There was a lot of controversy surrounding the last race but that shouldn't be, because if you look at the bigger picture he has done really well.

"The main thing moving forward is that there is clarity in these situations so no further questions are asked."

Vettel calls for simplified rules | Stroll slams 'ridiculous' end to finale

Vettel, one of F1's most successful and recognisable drivers, rarely shirks a controversial topic and he spoke passionately and eloquently about the events of last season and Verstappen vs Hamilton.

"They both were [deserving champions]," Vettel stressed. "The thing is, you woke up that morning you knew that one of them would win, and one of them would lose. Which, probably, wasn't fair, because they both had such great seasons."

Vettel said F1 must focus on learning from last season and simplifying its rules.

"Looking forward we need to just make sure we have rules and protocols that are very easy and clear to follow, and there's no argument after," he continued. "There's always going to be a winner and a loser, that's the name of the game.

"But we need to make sure we focus on the sport and the show doesn't distract."

Vettel's Aston Martin team-mate Lance Stroll presented an even stronger view on the F1 finale, claiming it was "manipulated" - just as Hamilton said on team radio on the final lap of the race.

"It's ridiculous that we didn't go back racing in the way that we should have gone back racing," said Stroll, who was one of the drivers who, seemingly against the rules, was told not to overtake the lead cars before the last lap.

"The rules were inconsistent," he added to Sky Sports News.

"In Abu Dhabi there was a change in regulation with one lap remaining. The rule is when there's a Safety Car with one lap to go, all lapped cars have to lap the Safety Car before we go racing.

"How it all played out - half the cars can, half the cars can't - so that the two fighting for the world championship could have one more lap of racing, I think is just manipulating the rules in a way and I don't think that's right.

"It's done, it's in the past, and I'm sure Formula 1 and everyone will learn from it."