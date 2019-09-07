Nico Rosberg
Nico Rosberg on Max Verstappen's 'new Jacques Villeneuve' comment
Nico asked about Verstappen's remark in Sky Sports F1's special Ask Crofty show at Monza...
Nico Rosberg has responded to Max Verstappen labelling him the "new Jacques Villeneuve" in the wake of comments the 2016 world champion made after the Belgian GP.
In a special #AskCrofty in the Monza paddock, 2016 world champion turned pundit Rosberg explains why Verstappen took umbrage with him and what the Dutchman meant by likening him to Villeneuve, himself a former title winner.
"I made that comment and he didn't like it too much!" says Rosberg, back with Sky Sports F1 at the Italian GP.
Watch the video to hear what Rosberg had to say in response to plenty of questions on the subject from Sky F1's Twitter followers…
