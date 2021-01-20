Sergio Perez starts work at Red Bull after winter move for F1 2021

Sergio Perez has made his first visit to Red Bull's factory after his move to the team for the 2021 season.

The Mexican, who finally landed the coveted seat just before Christmas to avoid a year on the F1 sidelines, was given a factory tour and completed a seat fitting at the team's Milton Keynes base.

Perez joins Max Verstappen in a formidable-looking Red Bull line-up for the new season, which begins in Bahrain on March 28. The 30-year-old has replaced Alex Albon, who retains a test and reserve driver role.

"Ready to start this great adventure," tweeted Perez, who became an F1 race winner at the 190th attempt in last month's Sakhir GP.

The 30-year-old previously drove for Christian Horner, Red Bull's team boss, in what was GP2 in 2009.

Speaking just before Christmas, Horner said: "We have decided to go outside of the programme for the first time since 2007 but we need to field the strongest team possible in order to take the fight to Mercedes.

"Sergio's experience will be crucial next season and we look forward to welcoming him to the team."

The second seat at Red Bull is one of eight that have changed hands for this year, with only Mercedes - pending the long-awaited conclusion of Lewis Hamilton's contract - Alfa Romeo and Williams set to field unchanged line-ups from 2020.