Daniel Ricciardo says Abu Dhabi GP could be his last F1 race and reveals 'progress' in 2023 reserve hope

Daniel Ricciardo has recognised that the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix could be his last in Formula 1 as well as a farewell to McLaren.

The 33-year-old Australian, who had his contract mutually terminated in August, is leaving the former champions after Sunday's race at Yas Marina, with no race seats available at any other team for the eight-times race winner.

"Mentally I'm not treating it like it's going to be my last ever race, but it could be," he told reporters on Thursday.

"I know that nothing's guaranteed in the future so I'm going out to enjoy it, I'm not going to get too, let's say, emotional about the thought that 'oh, is it the last one or not?'.

"I do want to enjoy it and take it for what it is."

Ricciardo will have a three-place grid penalty for Sunday's race after causing a collision with Haas's Kevin Magnussen at the previous round in Brazil last Sunday.

"I normally go better when I have penalties so I actually asked for a five-place penalty, but three will do so there you go," he joked.

The Australian, who will be replaced at McLaren by rookie compatriot Oscar Piastri, has been linked to possible reserve roles at champions Red Bull and Mercedes but he said nothing was confirmed.

"Progress is being made, we'll see," he said.

"Hopefully you can see my good looks again next year to some degree."

Haas had own doubts over Ricciardo signing

With his options dwindling towards the end of the season, the Haas seat looked the most likely for Ricciardo - although he didn't fancy dropping down the grid while the US team have also admitted their doubts.

Team boss Guenther Steiner said on Thursday that the team "reached out" to Ricciardo before his McLaren exit was even confirmed but added: "He never spoke with me. He still doesn't speak with me!"

Haas have now confirmed Nico Hulkenberg as Mick Schumacher's replacement and Steiner said Ricciardo's drop in form may have been a factor in their decision ultimately.

"Obviously he didn't do well, otherwise he would still be at McLaren," Steiner said.

"So I think we have to consider that one as well, we would have known that in the moment is not the height of his career.

"And I still don't get it because I think he's a very good driver, because he won races with Red Bull, he was very good.

"And this year, it just didn't come together. So if you take somebody like this, you take the risk - can you bring him back or not?"