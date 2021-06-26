Russian GP to move from Sochi Autodrom to St Petersburg's Autodrom Igora Drive in 2023 F1 season

The Russian Grand Prix will move from Sochi to St Petersburg from the 2023 season.

After several years of speculation that the event would be moved from the Black Sea resort, F1 have confirmed the impending move to the newly-constructed Autodrom Igora Drive circuit.

The venue is located 33 miles from St Petersburg and was designed by Hermann Tilke, F1's long-time resident circuit designer.

"We are looking forward to racing in a hugely exciting location that includes 10 professional tracks for racing and testing over approximately 100 hectares," said F1 in a statement.

The #RussianGP will move from Sochi to the Autodrom Igora Drive in St Petersburg from 2023. 🇷🇺#SkyF1 | #F1 — Sky Sports F1 (@SkySportsF1) June 26, 2021

"We will be providing more details on the race in the coming months and we are looking forward to racing in Sochi for the next two years.

The Sochi Autodrom will continue hosting the next two editions of the Russian GP, with this year's race taking place in late September.

The circuit winds around the venues created for the Winter Olympics in 2014 and was first used for F1 later that same year.