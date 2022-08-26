Sebastian Vettel: I don't see a reason why a woman driver can't be on F1 grid

Sebastian Vettel has said he doesn't see any reason why there cannot be a female driver on the Formula One grid within the next five years.

Vettel was responding to comments from Formula 1 boss Stefano Domenicali who said it was "very unlikely" that it will happen before 2027.

The Italian believes female drivers can compete in F1 and wants to improve the likelihood of it happening but there are barriers in the way of them competing at the moment and said that "unless there is something like a meteorite," it's likely that F1 will contain any female drivers in the next five years.

Vettel, who announced last month that he will retire at the end of the current season, criticised Domenicali's turn of phrase and urged female drivers, or those with aspirations of succeeding in motorsport, to prove him wrong.

"It was a very unlucky choice of words. I don't see a reason why we can't have a woman on the grid," the four-time world champion Vettel said.

"It's statements like that which I guess women or girls are probably confronted with when they are growing up and sharing their dreams, sitting at breakfast saying 'I want to become a racing driver'.

"And the father might just have read exactly statements like that and say: 'You do like other things, why not focus on other things?'

"Maybe they do focus on other things and drop racing or the idea. It is important we don't say these things because there are sparks everywhere.

Formula One CEO Stefano Domenicali doubted whether there would be a female driver racing in F1 by 2027

"I encourage every girl to speak up and prove Stefano in this regard wrong, and all these people wrong who say certain things can't be done by you because you are a girl or woman.

"This type of stereotypical thinking is slowly disappearing but has to disappear completely."

Up until now, there have only been two females to have started a grand prix: Maria Teresa de Filippis raced five times in the 1950s, whilst Lella Lombardi was the most recent to do so - nearly half a century ago, in 1976 - and remains the only female to have recorded a points-scoring finish.

Susie Wolff was the most recent woman to drive an F1 car during a race weekend with three appearances for Williams between 2014 and 2015.

Formula One is working hard to ensure that a conduit exists for female drivers to rise up the formulae to F1 and is promoting the female-only W Series by running its races at grands prix this season.

Domenicali, speaking at a press conference, insists he does believe it is "crucial to give the maximum possibility for women to come to F1" saying that the sport's governing body is "totally dedicated to that".

He added: "We are very happy with the collaboration with Formula W but we believe that to be able to give the chance to girls to be at the same level of competition with the guys, they need to be at the same age when they start to fight on the track at the level of Formula 3 and Formula 2.

"We are working on that to see what we can do to improve the system. And you will see soon some action."