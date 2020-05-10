WATCH LIVE: F1's Virtual Spanish GP

Watch F1 stars Charles Leclerc, Alex Albon and Lando Norris along with Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero battle it out for glory in an all-star field for Sunday night's Virtual Grand Prix.

The fifth instalment of F1's Esports series takes the grid to the virtual version of Barcelona's Circuit de Catalunya - the venue where the sport was last on track in real life back in February for winter testing.

The free stream in the UK and Ireland begins at 6pm.

Also watch live on Sky Sports F1 and Sky Sports Main Event.

The 20-driver field includes six current F1 drivers, three footballers and one leading golfer for an 18-minute qualifying session and then 33-lap race.

Grid for Sunday's Virtual Spanish GP Mercedes Anthony Davidson Esteban Gutierrez Ferrari Charles Leclerc Antonio Fuoco Red Bull Alex Albon Sergio Aguero McLaren Lando Norris Nicolas Hamilton Renault Ian Poulter Max Fewtrell Racing Point David Schumacher Jimmy Broadbent AlphaTauri Vitantonio Liuzzi Andrea Pirello Alfa Romeo Antonio Giovinazzi Thibaut Courtois Haas Arthur Melo Pietro Fittipaldi Williams George Russell Nicholas Latifi

Red Bull's Alex Albon, who teams up with Aguero for this event, ended Ferrari rival Charles Leclerc's two-race winning streak last Sunday around virtual Interlagos after a closely-fought battle.

George Russell has proved a consistent performer for Williams, and finished second after Leclerc was penalised last time out, while McLaren's Norris will attempt to avoid internet/game connection issues for the first time for the whole event.

Aguero, the four-time Premier League winner, is making his debut in the competition, while there are returns for Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois and Ryder Cup legend Ian Poulter.