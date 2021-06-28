Max Verstappen's burnout Styrian GP finish line celebration will 'not be tolerated' again, says FIA

0:51 Watch as Max Verstappen takes the finish to win his fourth race of the season, slowing down over the line in front of his Red Bull mechanics. Watch as Max Verstappen takes the finish to win his fourth race of the season, slowing down over the line in front of his Red Bull mechanics.

Formula 1 race director Michael Masi warned championship leaders Red Bull on Sunday that any repeat of Max Verstappen's finish line victory tyre burnout at the Styrian Grand Prix would not be tolerated.

The 23-year-old Dutch driver slowed by his team's pit wall as he took the chequered flag at Austria's Red Bull Ring, a home circuit for his team, and laid down some rubber before accelerating away.

The location of the action, and with the rest of the field still racing flat out to the finish, did not impress Masi who said he followed it up immediately.

"It was not an ideal situation, which is why I spoke to the team immediately and told them accordingly that its something that would not be tolerated in future," said Masi.

Formula 1's sporting regulations say the winning driver may perform an act of celebration providing it is carried out safely and without endangering officials or other drivers.

What do F1's regulations say about post-race celebrations?

The winning driver who may perform an act of celebration before reaching parc fermé, provided any such act: a) Is performed safely and does not endanger other drivers or any officials. b) Does not call into question the legality of his car. c) Does not delay the podium ceremony.