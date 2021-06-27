Styrian GP: George Russell reflects on 'brutal' and 'cruel' retirement when in sight of first Williams F1 points

George Russell admitted "racing can be brutal" after technical problems dropped him out of his strongest race for Williams when on course to finally score his first points for the team.

After starting a brilliant 10th in the Styrian GP - Russell's highest start in 45 appearances for Williams - the 23-year-old was running strongly in eighth place in the first stint before a power unit-related issue struck his car.

Forced into making repeat visits to the pits on laps 25-26 and plummeting down the order, Williams then retired the car a lap later.

"I don't really know what to think, to be honest," a deflated Russell told Sky Sports F1. "We are in this together, we were obviously having a great race.

"The team apologised on the radio but there was no need, we are in this together and fighting. But it's frustrating, for sure.

"Racing is cruel sometimes. It's never straightforward, it's never easy pickings."

Writing on Twitter, Russell also posted:

This one hurt. Every single member of the team should hold their head high today. We were up there on merit. Racing can be brutal but we keep fighting. — George Russell (@GeorgeRussell63) June 27, 2021

The Englishman has experienced several near misses when in sight of points finishes since joining Williams two years ago, while he also even suffered heartache in his one-off drive for Mercedes in Bahrain last year when a likely victory slipped through his grasp via tyre problems.

Explaining what had happened to his knowledge on Sunday, Russell added: "I think it was about 14 laps in when the team came on [the radio] and said we need to do a two-stop because of an issue.

"So it was a very rare pneumatic issue on the car; they are still looking into what happened."

Not for the first time, Russell's misfortune brought sympathy from elsewhere in the paddock on social media:

