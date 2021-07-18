British GP: Max Verstappen blasts 'dangerous' Lewis Hamilton move and 'disrespectful' celebrations

3:40 Karun Chandhok was at the SkyPad to take a closer look at the collision between Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen during lap one of the British GP Karun Chandhok was at the SkyPad to take a closer look at the collision between Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen during lap one of the British GP

Max Verstappen says he's "OK" following his scary high-speed collision with Lewis Hamilton at the British GP, but has criticised his title rival for his "dangerous move" and his "disrespectful" celebrations after winning the race.

Verstappen was shunted into the barriers after a collision with Hamilton at the 180mph Copse corner on the opening lap of Sunday's dramatic Grand Prix, as the Mercedes driver attempted a pass for the lead up the inside.

While Verstappen's race was ended, Hamilton went on to claim an eighth Silverstone victory despite his 10-second penalty from race stewards. Afterwards, he celebrated in front of the capacity home crowd with a Union Jack flag.

In his first update after the crash, Verstappen - who limped away from his car before being taken to the Medical Centre and hospital for precautionary checks - took aim at Hamilton's on and off-track conduct.

"First of all: I am glad I'm OK," Verstappen posted on social media. "It was quite an impact at 51G but feeling better.

"Obviously very disappointed with being taken out like this. The penalty given does not help us in any way and doesn't do justice to the dangerous move Lewis made on track.

"Watching the celebrations after the race while still in hospital is disrespectful and unsportsmanlike behaviour but we move on."

Hamilton, whose post-race celebrations were similar to his usual at Silverstone, said he was not aware that Verstappen was in hospital.

In an interview with Sky F1 before Verstappen posted his message, Hamilton, when told of the news, stated "I didn't know that. I hope he's OK.

"Of course I would love to have a wheel-to-wheel battle with him for the whole race."

1:53 FIA Medical Rescue doctor Ian Roberts provides an update on Max Verstappen after his collision with Lewis Hamilton.

By overtaking Lando Norris, Valtteri Bottas and, in the closing stages, Charles Leclerc on his way to a dramatic come-from-behind win, Hamilton cut Verstappen's championship lead to just eight points on Sunday.

The next race is the Hungarian GP, the last before the summer break, where an ignited Hamilton-Verstappen rivalry will resume.

Verstappen was clearly distraught after his crash - and Hamilton's win - and he wasn't the only one at Red Bull.

"Max has incurred a 51G accident, Lewis Hamilton is a world champion and he shouldn't be making manoeuvres like that. It's unacceptable," team boss Christian Horner told Sky F1.

"He's put a driver... thank goodness the biggest result for us today is that he was uninjured. He's having to go to hospital for precautionary checks after a 51G accident so I hope Lewis is very happy with himself."

2:55 Christian Horner was unimpressed with Lewis Hamilton's win following a first-lap collision with Max Verstappen that forced the Red Bull driver to retire.

Discussing the incident, Horner added: "He [Hamilton] stuck a wheel up the inside in a corner that you just know you don't do that.

"You just don't stick a wheel up the inside of Copse in that corner in that circumstance. He was nowhere near ahead, it was contact left-front to right-rear, and the speed that they're travelling it's one of the fastest corners in the championship.

"Lewis has got more than enough experience to know that is unacceptable. I'm just very disappointed that a driver of his calibre should make such a move like that. It's dangerous, it looked desperate."

Horner continued: "For me, that's a hollow victory."

4:12 Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton argues Max Verstappen was too aggressive during the wheel-to-wheel battle in the opening stages of the British Grand Prix

Hamilton saw it differently.

"I just don't feel like he needs to be as aggressive as he is," Hamilton told Sky F1 about Verstappen.

"I've managed for a long time without colliding with someone but when someone is just too aggressive these things are bound to happen."