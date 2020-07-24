Carlos Sainz happy to take Ferrari 'chance' for 2021 despite F1 form

Carlos Sainz insists he is having no second thoughts about his Ferrari move despite the team's alarming start to Formula 1 2020, telling Sky Sports F1 it was a "chance I couldn't say no to".

Sainz's dream transfer was confirmed before the new season back in May, with the McLaren driver to replace Sebastian Vettel in red in 2021.

But while Ferrari were one of the favourites for the 2020 title, they have struggled in the three races so far - dropping back into the midfield, behind McLaren, and already making changes to their package and technical team.

However, in an interview with Natalie Pinkham - which you can watch via YouTube above - Sainz said he is confident he has made the right choice.

"I know that now there's a lot of question marks regarding Ferrari's performance," stated the Spaniard, 25. "But if you go down in history, obviously Ferrari's the most successful team in Formula 1.

"If you are the right guy for that seat, and I believe I am, why not take the chance?"

He added: "Obviously there is one team that is Mercedes that is dominating the sport right now, and they have the strongest chance of being champions year after year.

"But I do think Ferrari is the right place to be and that's why I took that decision."

Ferrari's high point of the season so far was Charles Leclerc's unlikely second place at the season-opening Austrian GP, although he and Sebastian Vettel have each failed to make Q3 in qualifying once.

"It's a challenge and a chance that I couldn't say no to, and I feel extremely motivated for next year," said Sainz.

"But with my eyes still on McLaren and helping them as much as I can to keep going up the ladder in Formula 1 and see this team fighting for wins in the future."

1:33 Leclerc and Sainz were battling for position into Turn Three but Vettel tried to make a move up the inside and goes spinning! Leclerc and Sainz were battling for position into Turn Three but Vettel tried to make a move up the inside and goes spinning!

McLaren have 41 points to Ferrari's 27, with Lando Norris getting on the podium in Austria. A podium Sainz feels he could have had, were it not for a battle with his future team-mate Leclerc, and contact with the man he is replacing at Ferrari.

"That was actually a bit of a moment," said Sainz of the Austria incident when Vettel collided into him. "That little contact there when I was about to overtake Leclerc, actually might have cost me my podium.

"Leclerc finished that race in P2 and I was just about to overtake him. I felt like actually in that moment that I missed out on a podium and it was Seb! With obviously no intention whatsoever of having contact."