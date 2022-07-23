Carlos Sainz and Kevin Magnussen to start French GP at back of the grid after engine penalties

Carlos Sainz will start Sunday's French Grand Prix at the back of the grid after the full raft of his engine penalties were confirmed.

Sainz, who suffered a dramatic engine failure at the last race in Austria, already knew coming into the Paul Ricard weekend he would be dropping back due to changes of components in his Power Unit.

A 10-place penalty was confirmed on Friday and that became a back-of-the-grid start on Saturday with a new internal combustion engine, turbocharger, MGU-H and MGU-K added to his CE change.

"I think by the time that we are changing components, we change many of them, make sure that he has fresh components on the car and it's very likely he'll be at the back of the grid," Mattia Binotto had told Sky Sports F1 earlier on Saturday.

"It's always difficult to overtake, but he's got the pace. It can be a good race for him. I think he's focusing on trying to have a good weekend and trying to minimise the disadvantage of the penalties."

Carlos Sainz's Ferrari burst into flames following an engine failure which ended his race in Austria

Sainz, the British GP winner, was fastest in Practice Two at Le Castellet and is currently fourth in the championship.

Also taking an engine penalty will be Kevin Magnussen, and the Haas driver will also be sent to the back of the grid.

Haas are also powered by a Ferrari engine.

Whoever places higher out of Sainz and Magnussen in qualifying will start the race from 19th, while the other will line up 20th and last.

French GP: Sky Sports F1's live Sunday schedule

8.30am: F2 Feature Race

12.30pm: Grand Prix Sunday: French GP Build-up

2pm: The French Grand Prix

4pm: Chequered Flag: French GP Reaction

5pm: Ted's Notebook

5.30pm: French GP Highlights