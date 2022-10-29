Mexico City GP, Practice Three: George Russell leads Lewis Hamilton as Mercedes storm to the front | Can they take pole?

George Russell topped Practice Three ahead of Lewis Hamilton at the Mexico City GP as an unexpectedly dominant Mercedes left Red Bull and Ferrari trailing in the final session before qualifying.

Mercedes, who have no race wins and only one pole position this year with only three races left, have been talking up their Mexico chances due to the track layout and the high altitude, and delivered on that promise in P3.

Russell was fastest with a 1:18.399, with Hamilton was just over a tenth off his team-mate.

Their closest challenger, world champion Max Verstappen, was almost half a second off the pace - suggesting Mercedes may even be favourites for pole position in qualifying, which is live on Sky Sports F1 at 9pm.

"I can't get over just how quick Mercedes are," said Sky Sports F1's Paul Di Resta.

More to follow.