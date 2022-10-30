Mexico City GP: Max Verstappen eases away from Lewis Hamilton for record 14th win of 2022 season

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Red Bull's Max Verstappen remained out in front on the first lap of the Mexico City Grand Prix, while Lewis Hamilton overtook Mercedes teammate George Russell for second Red Bull's Max Verstappen remained out in front on the first lap of the Mexico City Grand Prix, while Lewis Hamilton overtook Mercedes teammate George Russell for second

Max Verstappen claimed a record 14th victory of his extraordinary 2022 season after comfortably seeing off the challenge of Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes at the Mexico City GP.

The race, while billed as Mercedes' biggest chance of the season to break their duck, was instead dominated by the double world champion, who held off the Silver Arrows at the start and then, characteristically, stormed away.

Hamilton got ahead of team-mate George Russell on that opening lap but that was as good as it got for a driver who now looks unlikely to extend his record of winning a race in every one of his Formula 1 seasons, with Mercedes' hopes of Red Bull's tyres fading away ultimately fruitless.

"I'm not sure we had the right tyre in the end," said Hamilton, as Mercedes' challenge drifted away on the hards.

Verstappen, though, does have a new record after his 15-second victory.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Max Verstappen, Lewis Hamilton and Sergio Perez took the top three spots at the Mexico City Grand Prix Max Verstappen, Lewis Hamilton and Sergio Perez took the top three spots at the Mexico City Grand Prix

He is the first driver to ever win 14 races in a season, breaking a tie with Michael Schumacher and Sebastian Vettel.

There are still two races remaining in 2022.

Sergio Perez, who was the first of the leading drivers to pit, managed to extend his stint and claim his second podium in front of a passionate home Mexican crowd, ahead of Russell.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player McLaren's Daniel Ricciardo drove into Yuki Tsunoda, with the AlphaTauri driver forced to retire from the Mexico City Grand Prix as a result McLaren's Daniel Ricciardo drove into Yuki Tsunoda, with the AlphaTauri driver forced to retire from the Mexico City Grand Prix as a result

Russell, like Hamilton, floundered on the hard tyre but did manage to claim a fastest lap bonus point after stopping at the end.

The fact Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc weren't in touching distance of Russell despite his second stop says a lot about Ferrari's pace, with the Scuderia someway off their rivals in fifth and sixth.

Daniel Ricciardo, though, did star. The Australian extended his first stint and ran on softs in the closing stages, rolling back the years with overtake after overtake and enough pace to negate his 10-second penalty for a clumsy collision with Yuki Tsunoda, one of the race's only real flash points.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Fernando Alonso was forced to retire in Mexico City after suffering an engine failure in his Alpine on the 65th lap Fernando Alonso was forced to retire in Mexico City after suffering an engine failure in his Alpine on the 65th lap

Ricciardo, who is set to leave the grid in 2023 after having his McLaren contract cancelled, earned driver of the day for his efforts.

Esteban Ocon was eighth for Alpine, though team-mate Fernando Alonso had a frustrating late DNF to cost his team crucial points in the fight against McLaren.

More to follow.

Mexico City Grand Prix: Race Result

1) Max Verstappen, Red Bull

2) Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes

3) Sergio Perez, Red Bull

4) George Russell, Mercedes

5) Carlos Sainz, Ferrari

6) Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

7) Daniel Ricciardo, McLaren

8) Esteban Ocon, Alpine

9) Lando Norris, McLaren

10) Valtteri Bottas, Alfa Romeo