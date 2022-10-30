Lewis Hamilton posts cryptic response to Fernando Alonso after reported Max Verstappen comparison

Lewis Hamilton said he has "tried to be really respectful" of Fernando Alonso, after posting a cryptic response on social media following a report that claimed the Spaniard had questioned the value of his former team-mate's titles.

Alonso, formerly Hamilton's team-mate at McLaren, was quoted in the Dutch newspaper, De Telegraaf, as saying Max Verstappen's titles were of greater value due to the more competitive nature of the seasons in which the Dutchman triumphed.

Verstappen recently sealed his second successive drivers' championship with four races to spare, after edging out seven-time champion Hamilton last season in controversial circumstances after a titanic battle to claim his maiden title.

Following the release of the report on Saturday, two-time world champion Alonso took to social media to bemoan "the continuous search for headlines", adding all titles were "amazing".

However, Hamilton, appearing to respond to the report on Saturday evening, posted an image from his 2007 season alongside Alonso at McLaren, which showed the Brit stood on top of a podium with the Spaniard below him, accompanied by a thumbs up emoji.

Speaking after finishing second to Verstappen at the Mexico City Grand Prix on Sunday, Hamilton said: "I don't really have a lot to say about it, it does make me giggle.

"I have tried to be really respectful over the years, for example when you've ever asked me who's been the best driver against me I've given praise.

"It's definitely interesting to see the comments that are made, but it doesn't really matter. That's why I just gave the thumbs up."

Alonso was reported to have said: "Max's titles are worth more than Hamilton's.

"I have a lot of respect for Lewis but it's different when you win seven world championships having only had to fight against your team-mate."

Before Hamilton's post on Saturday, Alonso had hit back at the report, writing on Twitter "Please, all the titles are amazing, well deserved and inspiring. Incomparable to each other and let's enjoy champions and legends of our current time.

"Tired of the continuous search for headlines. Let's enjoy them".

The incident marks the second time in two months that tensions have flared between the former team-mates.

The pair posed with a signed Hamilton cap, gifted to Alonso, following insulting comments made by the Spaniard on team radio when the pair collided in a frantic first-lap incident in Belgium.

