Lewis Hamilton: Mercedes chief Toto Wolff says Brit can emulate Tom Brady by driving into his 40s

Toto Wolff says he expects Lewis Hamilton to agree a new deal with Mercedes over the winter and that the seven-time world champion can emulate Tom Brady by continuing into his 40s.

Hamilton, 37, confirmed earlier this week that he intends to sign a "multi-year" extension to his current contract with Mercedes, which expires at the end of the 2023 season.

Such a deal would see the seven-time world champion race into his 40s as he seeks a record eighth drivers' title, and Mercedes boss Wolff confirmed the seat is "100 per cent" Hamilton's, if he wants to continue.

"We haven't started any talks," Wolff said on Saturday after Hamilton qualified third for Sunday's Mexico City Grand Prix, after which there are two races remaining this season.

"We want to definitely finish the season and then find some quiet time over the winter like we did last time around."

Hamilton, who has won six of his titles during his 10 years with Mercedes, has become an influential figure within the German team, and Wolff admits his considerations over a new contract include Hamilton's activities outside of the car.

"He's much more than a driver to us now," Wolff said.

"And although we're not talking about a career end, it's also important to speak about his role as an ambassador for Mercedes and the many sponsors we have and the implication he can have in our wider universe."

Hamilton is one of the oldest active drivers in Formula 1, junior only to the 4x-year-old Fernando Alonso, but said he still "feels young" and will not put any limitations on how long he could continue for.

Wolff agreed the Brit is far from done, and suggested he could emulate American Football star Tom Brady, who continues to compete in the NFL at the age of 45.

"You can see today's athletes pushing the boundaries in terms of age," Wolff said.

"For me, Fernando (Alonso) is performing at a very high level and you look, for me, at the best athlete in the world, Tom Brady, on the field being tackled and throwing a ball at 45-years-old.

"As long as you continue to look after yourself and your cognitive sensors, I think he has many more years in him.

"I'm pretty certain that's going to be case here in the team."