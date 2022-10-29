Fernando Alonso: No difference in Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen titles: 'Let's enjoy them'
Fernando Alonso was reported to have told Dutch media that he believes Max Verstappen's F1 titles are "worth more" than Lewis Hamilton's; Two-time world champion has hit back at Twitter;watch the Mexico City GP live on Sky Sports F1 at 8pm on Sunday.
By Adam Williams
Last Updated: 29/10/22 9:11pm
Fernando Alonso has insisted that all F1 titles are "amazing", dismissing reports that he claimed Max Verstappen's championships were worth more than those of Lewis Hamilton.
The Spanish driver, formerly Hamilton's teammate at McLaren, was quoted in the Dutch newspaper, De Telegraaf, as saying "Max's titles are worth more than Hamilton's".
Alonso was reported to go on to say: "I have a lot of respect for Lewis but it's different when you win seven world championships having only had to fight against your teammate."
This follows Red Bull's Max Verstappen sealing his second F1 world championship earlier this month in Japan, and helping Red Bull achieve their first constructors' title in nine years at last weekend's United States Grand Prix.
However, Alonso has hit back at these reports, taking to Twitter to set the record straight.
Alonso posted: "Please, all the titles are amazing, well deserved and inspiring. Incomparable to each other and let's enjoy champions and legends of our current time.
"Tired of the continuous search for headlines. Let's enjoy them".
This is the second time in two months that Alonso has had to show his diplomatic side with Hamilton.
The pair posed with a signed Hamilton cap gift for Alonso following comments made by the Spaniard on team radio when the former teammates collided in a frantic first lap incident in Belgium.