Alpine succeed with appeal as Fernando Alonso retains US GP seventh place

Fernando Alonso has had his seventh-place finish from last weekend’s United States Grand Prix reinstated following another appeal by Alpine.

The French team had originally lodged a protest ahead of this weekend's Mexican Grand Prix following the 30-second penalty handed out to Alonso which dropped him from seventh to 15th at Austin, although that was originally ruled inadmissible.

However, Alpine submitted a right of review of that decision, which was accepted, with the outcome being Alonso retains his original placing and points from the USA after a video hearing was scheduled at the Mexican GP on Thursday with the stewards from the previous race on whether to consider the protest.

"BWT Alpine F1 Team thanks the FIA stewards for convening and reaching a positive conclusion on the matter involving Car #14 from last weekend's United States Grand Prix," a statement posted on the team's official Twitter account read.

"The team welcomes the decision made by the aforementioned stewards, whereby Car #14 reinstates its seventh place finish and six points from the race.

"We look forward to continuing our collaborative work alongside the FIA to ensure the racing spectacle is maintained to the highest quality.

"The team now looks forward to competing this weekend at the Mexico City Grand Prix."

Alonso was originally punished after rival team Haas objected post-race to Alonso and Red Bull's Sergio Perez, who finished fourth in Austin, being allowed to continue racing after damage from collisions.

Stewards rejected the protest against Red Bull but upheld the one against Alpine, dropping Alonso to 15th with a 30-second post-race penalty.

Alpine said Haas had lodged their protest 24 minutes past the specified deadline, a fact acknowledged by the FIA who had said compliance was not possible, and it should not have been accepted.