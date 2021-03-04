Haas unveil new-look livery for 2021 Formula 1 season for all-rookie Mick Schumacher, Nikita Mazepin line-up

Haas have unveiled a new-look livery for the 2021 Formula 1 season.

Although all teams are restricted in the development improvements they can make to their cars for 2021, Haas are making the fewest changes to last year's car, the VF-21, as they focus their efforts and resources on making big steps when F1's rules are overhauled for the 2022 season.

Mick Schumacher, the son of seven-time champion Michael, is joined in an all-rookie line-up by Russia's Nikita Mazepin.

The new white, blue and red livery coincides with the announcement of a new multi-year title sponsorship deal with Russian firm Uralkali, a potash fertilizer producer.

Haas have finished ninth in each of the past two seasons and last year scored just three points, comfortably their lowest points tally since joining the sport in 2016.

"It's an exciting time for the team with Uralkali coming onboard and having Nikita Mazepin and Mick Schumacher driving for us," said team owner Gene Haas.

"It's definitely a case of all change but I'm hoping that we get back to being in the mix for scoring some points at these races.

"It's been a tough couple of seasons, but we've also got our eye on the bigger picture, in particular 2022 and the implementation of the new regulations."

