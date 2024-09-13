Azerbaijan GP: Max Verstappen 'confident' after Friday practice as Lando Norris says McLaren are off the pace in Baku

Lando Norris says McLaren are "a long way off" the pace of their rivals following Friday practice at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

The Brit, who is attempting to close Max Verstappen's 62-point lead at the top of the Drivers' Championship with eight rounds of the season remaining, was only 17th in the day's more representative second session after having his flying lap ruined by Alpine's Pierre Gasly.

Norris said his team-mate Oscar Piastri's fifth place provided a more accurate snapshot of McLaren's pace, with the Australian half a second back from the leading time set by Ferrari's Charles Leclerc.

Verstappen was only sixth but earlier topped first practice, while an uplift in performance from Red Bull appeared to be evidenced in his team-mate Sergio Perez coming second to Leclerc, ahead of Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton and Carlos Sainz in the second Ferrari.

"We're quite a long way off," Norris said. "I'm having to push way too much to try to get a lap-time out of it. Clearly, I think where Oscar was is kind of more where we are.

"I think if we nail it, we're just about there, but I'm sure they're not even close to nailing it yet.

"I think we have quite a lot to find, honestly, compared to Mercedes, Ferrari and Red Bull - they're all very similar and then there's a good three-four tenth gap back to us.

"So, a lot of work for us to do."

McLaren's strong form since installing major early-season upgrades in May has ensured they have had at least one car on the podium at each of the last 12 races, although a failure to take full advantage of their pace has prevented Norris from making as much ground on Verstappen as he might have.

Asked what had caused an apparent rare off-day for McLaren, Norris rejected the suggestion that his car has been the strongest everywhere in recent months.

"There's been plenty of circuits we've not been quick," Norris said. "People just love to believe that we're the best everywhere, but yeah, we're not.

"We've been doing a better job than other teams. We've always known that Ferrari are very quick here. I think with these kind of track conditions Mercedes are going to be very quick.

"It's just very slidey out there. I think we perform well at the higher grip surfaces naturally, and the track is way off even close to where we were last year.

"So just finding it difficult at the minute but we'll work hard tonight. The car's still not bad. I'm sure we can still get a lap-time out of it, but we're not as clearly ahead as we have been at a lot of races."

Verstappen: A good day for Red Bull

Red Bull, whose Constructors' Championship lead over McLaren has been cut to eight points, struggled badly at Monza last weekend, but the RB20 appeared far more settled at the Baku City Circuit on Friday.

Verstappen is on a six-race winless streak but his inability to even compete for a podium in Monza prompted many to declare the title battle very much alive.

"I think overall (it was) a good day," Verstappen said.

"We learned quite a bit. Now it's just about tidying up the things we tried. So far, we have been more competitive this weekend, so that's a positive."

Asked where Red Bull's improvement has come from, Verstappen replied: "A lot of work in the background, which won't stop, but today is positive."

In a slightly ominous sign for his rivals, Verstappen said he was "confident" Red Bull will be in the mix come qualifying on Saturday.

He added: "FP2 was a bit more difficult for me, so we just need to get the balance together a bit more. I'm quite confident we can be competitive."

Hamilton has 'really good day' as Russell suffers engine issues

Hamilton was only 0.066s behind Leclerc as he looks to hit back after two disappointing qualifying results in the races after the summer break.

The seven-time world champion admitted he is struggling over one lap this year and is 12-4 down in the head-to-head against Mercedes team-mate George Russell.

But Hamilton says Mercedes are "there or thereabouts" with Red Bull and Ferrari at the front in Baku.

"It was a really good day. I enjoyed today. I hit the ground running from the get-go, making incremental steps with the set-up," said Hamilton, who also liked the feeling of the older floor Mercedes are using at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

"For once it felt like we didn't have any steps that we didn't have to come back on. It was consistently building.

"I think we will stay cautious and try to do the best with what we have. I hope we are close to the front, as it seems."

Russell had a difficult Friday as he was only eighth and ninth in the two sessions in Baku.

He was one second behind Hamilton in second practice but was compromised by Mercedes being forced to change his engine due to an issue in the opening session.

A sensor issue brought Russell's long run to an early end too, so he is on the back foot going into Saturday.

"It wasn't our finest Friday, that's for sure. Lewis is looking quick out there," said Russell, who is using another engine within his pool, so will not have a grid penalty.

"We know the car is capable of something strong but once again Friday look really strong around here. They always seem to be strong around Baku."

