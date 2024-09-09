Azerbaijan GP schedule: UK time, when to watch Baku F1 weekend live on Sky Sports as 2024 season continues

Formula 1's thrilling 2024 season continues with the Azerbaijan Grand Prix from the streets of Baku.

After a summer of unpredictable races in mainland Europe, the sport now begins a run of eight races further afield to close out the campaign.

Everything is still to play for after Lando Norris made further inroads into Max Verstappen's Drivers' Championship lead at the Italian Grand Prix, closing to within 62 points.

All eyes in Baku will be on McLaren to see if they finally impose team orders after Oscar Piastri's opening-lap pass on Norris played a huge part in denying his team-mate victory and the Woking squad a one-two finish.

Lewis Hamilton made an impressive series of passes at last year's Azerbaijan GP.

While Norris was left frustrated, Red Bull's continued struggles suggest Verstappen could soon be clinging on to his lead, with the Dutchman now having gone six races without a win.

If McLaren can continue their superb form, there is every chance they will replace Red Bull at the top of the constructors' standings, with the latter's lead down to just eight points.

Ferrari will be hoping to prove the upgrades to their car that resulted in a special victory for Charles Leclerc in Italy were more than just a 'Monza special', while Mercedes will be looking to bounce back after a disappointing couple of races following the summer break.

There's an added treat for British fans with Oliver Bearman driving for Haas in the absence of the banned Kevin Magnussen. The British teenager, who has been signed to drive for Haas next year. will make his second grand prix appearance having been so impressive when filling in for Ferrari at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix in March.

Sky Sports F1's live Azerbaijan GP schedule

Thursday September 12

12pm: Drivers' Press Conference

Friday September 13

7.55am: F2 Practice

10am: Azerbaijan GP Practice One (session starts 10.30am)

11.55am: F2 Qualifying

1.45pm: Azerbaijan GP Practice Two (session starts 2pm)

3.15pm: The F1 Show

Saturday September 14

9.15am: Azerbaijan GP Practice Three (session starts 9.30am)

11.10am: F2 Sprint

12.15pm: Azerbaijan GP Qualifying build-up

1pm: AZERBAIJAN GP QUALIFYING*

3pm: Ted's Qualifying Notebook

Sunday September 15

8.30am: F2 Feature Race

10:30am: Grand Prix Sunday: Azerbaijan GP build-up*

12pm: The AZERBAIJAN GRAND PRIX*

2pm: Chequered Flag: Azerbaijan GP reaction

3pm: Ted's Notebook

*also live on Sky Sports Main Event

