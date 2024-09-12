Formula 1: McLaren's remarkable pursuit of Red Bull in 2024 Constructors' Championship analysed in numbers

McLaren are just eight points behind Red Bull in the F1 Constructors' Standings and Lando Norris is slowly reeling Max Verstappen in the Drivers' Championship ahead of this weekend's Azerbaijan Grand Prix, live on Sky Sports F1.

When Verstappen won four of the opening five events, many thought a repeat of Red Bull's record-breaking 2023 season was on the cards.

But, since the Miami Grand Prix at the start of May, McLaren have been capable of winning most races and Red Bull have fallen behind their rivals.

McLaren were 115 points behind Red Bull in the Constructors' Standings after the sixth round of the season in Miami but that deficit has been crushed in the last 10 events.

Verstappen and Red Bull have won just three races since Miami as Norris and Oscar Piastri scored podium after podium, including a one-two at the Hungarian Grand Prix where McLaren took 27 points out of Red Bull and the gap was down to 51 points.

Sergio Perez's failure to finish in the top five after the race in Budapest in July and Verstappen's single podium at Zandvoort in that period has seen Red Bull find themselves in trouble.

McLaren have clearly outdeveloped Red Bull over the season and their major upgrade package at Zandvoort in the first race back after the summer break has cemented their performance advantage and they could lead the Constructors' Championship for the first time since 2012.

Are McLaren just as dominant as Red Bull were?

That may sound surprising but if you look at some of the margins Red Bull were winning by in the early phase of the season, to how far ahead McLaren have been in recent races, it isn't as silly as you think.

The difference is, Ferrari and Mercedes have also overhauled Red Bull in terms of pace at some recent races.

The Australian and Austrian Grand Prix are skewed due to a late Safety Car in Melbourne making McLaren's gap look bigger than it was, then Norris and Verstappen clashed at the Red Bull Ring when they had similar pace.

Crucially in the title race, Verstappen came out on top in the close battles he had with Norris in Imola, Canada and Spain, which swung the championship in his favour and he has a handy 62-point lead to sit on with eight races remaining.

Looking back at last year, Red Bull were utterly dominant and the only outlier was the Singapore Grand Prix.

But, their pace advantage wasn't as big in the latter stages of the season as the field caught them up. McLaren found their stride and took several podiums at the end of last year.

Twelve months on, McLaren have a much stronger car and it bodes well that they were already competitive last year in the races to come.

There's no doubt momentum is firmly with McLaren and they are favourites to win the Constructors' Championship. Don't rule out a Norris title charge too if Red Bull continue to struggle in the remaining events.

Sky Sports F1's live Azerbaijan GP schedule

Thursday September 12

12pm: Drivers' Press Conference

Friday September 13

7.55am: F2 Practice

10am: Azerbaijan GP Practice One (session starts 10.30am)

11.55am: F2 Qualifying

1.45pm: Azerbaijan GP Practice Two (session starts 2pm)

3.15pm: The F1 Show

Saturday September 14

9.15am: Azerbaijan GP Practice Three (session starts 9.30am)

11.10am: F2 Sprint

12.15pm: Azerbaijan GP Qualifying build-up

1pm: AZERBAIJAN GP QUALIFYING*

3pm: Ted's Qualifying Notebook

Sunday September 15

8.30am: F2 Feature Race

10:30am: Grand Prix Sunday: Azerbaijan GP build-up*

12pm: The AZERBAIJAN GRAND PRIX*

2pm: Chequered Flag: Azerbaijan GP reaction

3pm: Ted's Notebook

*also live on Sky Sports Main Event

