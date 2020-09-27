Lance Stroll and Carlos Sainz react to early Russian GP crashes

1:59 Racing Point's Lance Stroll and McLaren's Carlos Sainz both crashed in the opening lap and are out of the Russian Grand Prix Racing Point's Lance Stroll and McLaren's Carlos Sainz both crashed in the opening lap and are out of the Russian Grand Prix

Lance Stroll says he is surprised Charles Leclerc wasn't penalised for shunting him out of the Russian GP, while Carlos Sainz has apologised for his own "misjudgement" on a chaotic and crash-heavy first lap at Sochi.

Stroll and Sainz were the only retirements from Sunday's race and both came on the opening corners - the Racing Point driver after being tagged by Leclerc at Turn Four and Sainz when smashing into the wall by Turn Two.

"I'm quite surprised that Leclerc didn't get a penalty," admitted Stroll to Sky F1, having risen to seventh after starting from 12th. "I gave him plenty of room, I did the whole corner on the outside and he just tagged my right rear.

"I gave him all the room I could. It was unlucky but he could have avoided it, he didn't have to run so wide into me. It's kind of ridiculous that he didn't get a penalty."

Leclerc would finish sixth, while Stroll's Racing Point team-mate Sergio Perez was up in fourth come the chequered flag.

Stroll added: "I had a good start, we were on a good tyre... so it's a real shame."

Race stewards investigated the incident but ruled that no further action was necessary.

Sainz, meanwhile, had an even more avoidable shunt - one that kick-started a miserable afternoon for McLaren.

The Spaniard went over the run-off area at Turn Two but, when trying to manoeuvre through the bollards, crashed into the wall and ended his race.

"I'm really sorry," he said on team radio, before explaining to Sky F1: "I actually didn't have a very good start, the dirty side of the grid was terrible and we all were very slow off the line.

"Unfortunately in Turn Two I had someone on the inside, I ran a bit wide and by the time I decided to go around the bollard I arrived at it with a very narrow angle.

"I misjudged my entry speed and hit the wall pretty heavily. A misjudgement by my side, a mistake. I still think that corner shouldn't exist! But I just misjudged it."